The real estate market is shifting, and Realtor.com’s 2025 Hottest ZIP Codes report offers crucial insights on buyer demand. For agents, staying ahead isn’t just about market knowledge — it’s about positioning yourself to serve clients who are selective, financially prepared and focused on value over affordability.

This year’s data highlights fast sales, fierce competition and buyers who know exactly what they want. Beverly, Massachusetts (ZIP 01915) tops the list, but the bigger picture reveals patterns shaping opportunities for agents and changes in buyer behavior.

Key 2025 market trends

Northeast and Midwest lead the way

For the third year in a row, the South and West are absent from the top 10 list. Instead, the Northeast and Midwest dominate, with Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Ohio each contributing two ZIP codes. These regions face persistent supply challenges, creating opportunities for agents to navigate competitive markets. Listings in these top ZIP codes received between 3.3 and 5.2 times the views compared to the national average, while homes sold 30 to 42 days faster than the typical U.S. home

Inventory stays tight

Although national housing inventory rose 28.9 percent year-over-year in June 2025, these top ZIP codes tell a different story. Inventory levels in these markets are 58.9 percent below 2019 levels, far below the national average of 12.9 percent. This scarcity drives urgency, with fewer choices leading to fast decisions and competitive bids.

Value-seeking buyers dominate

Affordability reimagined

Buyers are shifting their focus from the cheapest homes to the best value in their preferred areas. Seven of the top 10 ZIP codes have median listing prices above the national average of $441,000, but six are more affordable than their metro areas. Beverly, Massachusetts, for instance, has a $719,000 median price — $250,000 above the national median but 16 percent below the Boston metro median.

High-income, prepared buyers

The typical household in these markets earns $114,000 annually (compared to the $79,000 national average). Recent buyers in these ZIPs boast an average credit score of 759 and down payments between $42,000 and $143,000. These ZIP codes are older (average age 56 vs. 54 nationally), and buyers may be equity-rich, indicating many are move-up buyers rather than first-timers.

Geographic and demographic trends

Migration from big cities

Much of the interest in these hot ZIP codes comes from major metros like New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Households in these metros earn about 50 percent more than the national average and bring strong financial credentials. Only three ZIP codes saw more within-metro viewership than out-of-metro interest, signaling significant migration trends agents need to track.

Suburban appeal with urban access

All top ZIP codes in 2025 share a key feature: suburban settings with close ties to major cities. These areas offer more space and flexibility while maintaining commuting access. In six of the top 10 ZIP codes, homes are significantly larger than their metro averages, with ZIP 44149 in Cleveland offering homes 40.8 percent larger than the norm.

Real estate agent action plan

1. Highlight value, not just price

Emphasize savings compared to metro averages, not just national norms. Show clients why properties offer good value in their desired areas.

2. Adapt to rapid markets

Homes in these ZIP codes sell 30-42 days faster than average. Streamline your processes, be ready to act quickly and prepare clients to make fast decisions.

3. Track migration trends

Understand where buyers are coming from. If you’re in a hot ZIP code, identify the major metros bringing buyers your way.

4. Sell the lifestyle

Buyers aren’t just purchasing homes — they’re investing in lifestyle changes. Highlight commuting options, schools and community features.

5. Partner with financial experts

Build relationships with mortgage brokers and financial advisors to help clients succeed in competitive bidding.

Thriving in hot markets

The 2025 Hottest ZIP Codes data reveals a market driven by strategic, prepared buyers who act quickly when they find value. Success depends on understanding buyer motivations, regional trends and the factors shaping decision-making.

Suburban areas with urban access, relative affordability and strong amenities will continue driving activity. Agents who adapt to these trends and communicate their value effectively will thrive in this competitive landscape.

Tap into the latest market momentum and hottest ZIPs to spark client conversations and build trust. Head to the PRO Campaign Hub to grab your co-brandable local market insights and start sharing today.