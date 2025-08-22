When it comes to leasing a rental property, allowing pets can broaden your pool of potential renters. However, pets can cause property damage, create noise issues and even present liability risks. With the right approach, pet screening for rental properties can help landlords confidently and fairly decide which pets they should welcome and which pets they should not.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

What is pet screening?

Pet screening is a process that allows landlords to evaluate the risk associated with allowing pets in a rental property. Think of it as a background check for animals. Just as you screen tenants to ensure they’re a good fit for your property, you can also screen their pets to ensure they won’t cause harm or disturbances.

The importance of pet screening for rental properties

Pet screening is essential because it allows landlords to protect their property, maintain a positive relationship with tenants and neighbors and minimize the risk of legal disputes.

Pets without proper screening can lead to costly damage, disruptive behavior and even liability issues if someone is harmed. A thorough pet screening process helps landlords ensure that any animals allowed on the property are well-behaved, healthy and unlikely to cause problems.

Tips for conducting effective screenings

The pet screening process is straightforward but essential for ensuring a safe and harmonious living environment. By carefully assessing each pet, landlords can make informed decisions that balance tenant satisfaction with property protection.

Collect basic information: Start by gathering essential details about the pet, including its breed, age, weight and health history. This information helps you identify potential risks associated with certain breeds (such as breed restrictions) and ensures that the pet is healthy and properly cared for. Review medical and vaccination records: Require tenants to provide up-to-date medical records for their pets, including vaccination history and any known health issues. This step ensures that the pet is free from contagious diseases that could affect other animals or tenants. Take a behavioral assessment: Observe the pet’s behavior to gauge its temperament. This can involve meeting the pet in person, asking the owner to demonstrate basic commands or noting how the pet interacts with other people, animals and its surroundings. A calm, well-trained pet is less likely to cause disturbances or damage. Leverage third-party services: For a more standardized process, consider using a third-party platform like PetScreening.com. These services can automate parts of the screening process, provide detailed reports and ensure consistency in how pets are evaluated.

Pet screening doesn’t have to be a lengthy process. A simple on-site evaluation may take as little as 15 minutes, while online screenings with third-party services can provide instant results.

Setting pet policies based on screening results

Depending on the screening outcome, you have several options. You may choose to approve the pet with no conditions if it poses minimal risk. Alternatively, you might allow the pet but impose additional conditions, such as a higher security deposit, monthly pet rent or specific behavior expectations.

In cases where the pet is deemed too high-risk, you may decide to deny it altogether. These decisions should be consistent with the information gathered during the screening and clearly communicated to the tenant.

Keep in mind that fair housing laws protect tenants with service animals or emotional support animals (ESAs). These animals are not considered pets and cannot be denied or charged additional fees, but landlords can request documentation to verify their status.

Common mistakes to avoid

When implementing a pet screening process, there are a few common mistakes landlords should avoid. Relying solely on breed restrictions can lead to disputes and even claims of discrimination. Focus on individual pet behavior instead.

Skipping behavioral assessments is another pitfall, as size or breed doesn’t always indicate temperament. Be sure to document your screening results for transparency and protection. Finally, keep your pet screening policies up to date to align with local laws and best practices.

Pet screening offers a balanced approach to allowing pets in rental properties. By setting clear expectations and conducting thorough assessments, landlords can accommodate responsible pet owners while protecting their property and maintaining peace within their communities.

Ryan Barone is the co-founder and CEO of RentRedi, an award-winning rental management software that transforms the way landlords and tenants manage their renting experience.