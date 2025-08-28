When boomers make the decision to sell, team leader Vincent Cyr writes, they free up property for younger buyers, ease pressure on limited inventory and help maintain transaction flow.

The housing market’s inventory shortage has many causes, but one is hiding in plain sight: Millions of baby boomers who remain in homes they’ve owned for decades — even when those homes no longer fit their needs.

These are clients who know their home is too large, too expensive to maintain or no longer suits their lifestyle. Yet they hesitate to sell. Why? Because they believe their next move has to be a long-term, permanent solution.

After 20, 30 or 40 years in the same property, they feel pressure to get it “right” on the next one — a decision so big it becomes paralyzing. Without a clear vision of where they’ll go or what kind of property they want, they do nothing. This keeps them in a home that no longer works for them — and keeps that home off the market.

The critical timing factor



It’s been our experience that if a homeowner hasn’t decided to move from their long-term family home by around age 70, they may never move by choice. The National Institute on Aging has done many studies about aging in place and its realities.

At that point, the decision to sell often comes 15 to 20 years later — not from the homeowner, but from family members after a major health event or death.

That’s a long gap between realizing a home no longer suits someone and when it actually becomes available to another buyer. For agents, that’s also 15 to 20 years of lost turnover in housing inventory.

The bridge they haven’t considered



Here’s where we, as real estate professionals, can reframe the conversation: Renting can be a strategic, empowering bridge between selling and whatever comes next. Even the AARP has advice for seniors who may need to use renting as a tool in their toolbox while selling their home.

Many boomers haven’t even considered it. In my own conversations, simply presenting this option has been freeing for clients. The moment they realize they don’t have to decide their long-term housing future right now, their shoulders relax — figuratively and sometimes literally. It opens a path forward.

Why renting makes sense for boomers post-sale

Empowering choice: Renting after selling buys time. There’s no rush to make a decades-long commitment. Trial run: They can explore new neighborhoods, property types or even move closer to family without locking in. Future-proofing: Life changes — health, finances, family — won’t force them into another major move too soon. Financial flexibility: Sale proceeds can be invested conservatively for reliable income. For example, $500,000 placed in a high-yield money market account at today’s top rates (around 4 percent to 5 percent APY) can generate $20,000 – $25,000 annually — covering all or most of a year’s rent in many markets. Streamlined future move: Selling and renting now forces a natural downsizing of possessions. This makes the process more efficient and less overwhelming than waiting until a health event or family circumstance forces a rushed move. It also means that when they do choose their next home — whether it’s a condo, senior living community, or something else entirely — the transition will be simpler and less stressful.

The data behind the trend



The idea isn’t just a theory. A recent analysis from Point2Homes.com found that the number of renters aged 65+ has grown nearly 30 percent in the past decade — the fastest of any age group. Among them, roughly 40 percent say they could afford to buy but choose to rent, often for lifestyle or flexibility reasons.

Boomers still control over 40 percent of the nation’s housing stock, but only about 15 percent plan to sell in the next five years. If more considered this bridge strategy, the inventory impact could be significant.

How to start the conversation

Agents can bring this up without pressure — as a talking point, not a sales pitch. Here’s a framework:

Acknowledge the challenge: “I understand it’s hard to decide where to go next after decades in one home.”

Present the rental bridge option: “One option that works for some people is to sell, rent for a year or two and take your time deciding your next step.”

Share examples: Use market data and realistic scenarios to illustrate how others have benefited

Connect the dots: Show how the equity income can offset rent and provide peace of mind.

Sometimes, just putting the option on the table is enough to start a movement. Even clients who aren’t ready to act immediately may begin thinking differently — and when the right time comes, you’ll be the professional who helped them see a way forward.

The bigger picture



If more agents introduce this idea into their conversations with boomer clients, the ripple effect could be felt across the market. Each decision to sell frees up a property for younger buyers, eases pressure on limited inventory and helps maintain transaction flow.

And when you consider the 15 to 20 years that can pass between recognizing a home no longer works and when it finally comes to market, it’s clear: Helping clients take action sooner isn’t just good for them — it’s essential for the health of the market.

Vincent Cyr is team lead of The Cyr Team at Real.