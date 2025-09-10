Tansey was a luxury agent in Miami for over 17 years and a Douglas Elliman fixture in the South Florida market. Tributes came in among the agent community upon news of his death.

The agent community on Tuesday mourned the passing of Darin Tansey, a Douglas Elliman sales associate in Miami, who died that day at the age of 50.

Tansey’s untimely death was announced by Douglas Elliman President and CEO Michael Liebowitz in a tribute on Facebook Tuesday night in which Liebowitz said the luxury agent had “the biggest heart.”

Details about the cause of Tansey’s death were not immediately made public. Funeral plans will be announced by his family at a later date, according to an obituary posted online.

Tansey lived in and sold luxury property in Miami for over 17 years, and was affiliated with Douglas Elliman for the majority of that time. He specialized in luxury waterfront properties in Miami Beach, Edgewater, Bay Habor and the surrounding neighborhoods. He was also heavily involved in the area’s new development space, leading sales at La Maré in Bay Harbor Islands and Villa17 in Miami Beach, among other projects.

Douglas Elliman also paid tribute to Tansey on social media and in an internal firm announcement.

“[Darin] was a cherished member of our community who touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” an internal statement said. “His warmth, sense of humor, professionalism, and genuine care for both clients and colleagues made him a true standout at Douglas Elliman and across our industry.”

Real estate professionals from across the industry responded to Douglas Elliman’s Instagram post about the news with heavy hearts.

“I’m speechless. He was such a class act,” Katrina Campins of The Campins Company in Southern Florida wrote.

Douglas Elliman’s own Fredrik Eklund simply responded, “❤️ RIP 💔.”

Karen Stauber of Coldwell Banker’s Jills Zeder Group wrote, “Complete disbelief … one of my absolute favorites!! You were so special😢😢😢😢♥️♥️♥️♥️”

The day that he passed away, Tansey posted photos on Instagram of a a luxury property at 3009 Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach that was listed for sale for $13.9 million or for rent at $45,000 per month. Several individuals responded to Tansey’s post with affection.

“Can’t believe the news,” wrote Calli Henley of Luxe Properties in Miami. “You were always so kind and informative to me. My client loved this home and you knew every detail. May the seller know he had no better representative! Thank you for being a change agent in the industry ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“RIP ❤️,” wrote Maria Kunigonis of Compass.

Tansey was born and raised in Iowa, Douglas Elliman’s internal announcement said, and he enjoyed boating, spending time with family and friends, and his two dogs.

“Whether you worked alongside him or knew him through company events and collaborations, Darin’s positive spirit left a lasting impression,” Douglas Elliman’s internal announcement said. “He had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel valued and heard, and his loss will be deeply felt by many — particularly those in the Miami office, who have lost not just a talented professional but a dear friend who brought light and laughter to their daily work.”

