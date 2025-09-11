The rental housing industry stands at a turning point, CEO Tony Julianelle writes, and Gen Z renters can show it the way to build what’s next.

The future of renting isn’t coming. It’s already here — and it’s wearing sneakers, scrolling on a cracked iPhone and expecting everything to be as seamless as ordering a latte on an app.

Gen Z is steering the rental market, not gradually, but with precision. And for property owners, investors and asset managers, understanding them isn’t a strategic advantage — it’s table stakes.

Their expectations are reshaping the very definition of value, experience and community in residential real estate.

Born between 1997 and 2013, Gen Z now makes up over 30.5 percent of renters, according to Experian’s January renters’ profile report. But let’s not reduce them to a percentage point in a study. This cohort is redefining how leasing works — how properties are priced, toured, signed and experienced. They’re pushing the industry into the next era, and fast.

So what’s changing?

1. They demand a digital-first journey

A 2024 Zillow trend report shows 71 percent of Gen Z renters expect to sign leases entirely online. No paper, no pens, no “swing by the office.” Meanwhile, 84 percent want rent payments, maintenance requests and communications to live inside a frictionless digital portal. If your system isn’t built for swipe-and-click behavior, you’re already behind.

2. They view renting not as a stopgap, but as a financial strategy

A 2024 Multifamily Executive survey found 72 percent of Gen Z believe renting is smarter than buying. Why? Flexibility, mobility and the freedom to allocate capital toward experiences — travel, side hustles, education.

That said, the burden is real: Nearly 60 percent spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent, crossing the threshold into “rent-burdened” territory. They’re making it work, but just barely.

3. Their values drive decisions

Perhaps most telling, values drive decisions. Fifty percent of Gen Z renters expect landlords and property managers to walk the talk on sustainability. That means energy efficiency, climate resilience, recycling and absolute transparency about ESG commitments. For them, where you live isn’t separate from what you stand for.

Top property managers get it

Leading property managers are catching on. They’re investing in smarter tech stacks, transparent pricing tools, renewable materials and authentic community programming. They understand that Gen Z isn’t just raising the bar — they’re setting it. Those who ignore the shift will feel its impact on occupancy and retention.

But here’s the bigger insight: This isn’t just about Gen Z. It’s about what all renters are going to expect. Gen Z is simply the first generation fluent enough in digital culture — and bold enough in their values — to demand it out loud.

The rental housing industry stands at a turning point. Meeting Gen Z where they are means reimagining what “home” really means: not just four walls and a lease, but an integrated, values-aligned, tech-enabled living experience.

Gen Z isn’t a disruption. They’re the design spec. And if we’re wise, we’ll let them show us how to build what’s next.

Tony Julianelle is the CEO of Atlas Real Estate, a single family residential real estate and institutional property management company based in Colorado. Connect with Tony on LinkedIn.