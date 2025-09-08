Pumpkin season is officially in session. From viral fall memes to Gen Z’s secondhand style takeover, here’s how to tap into this year’s autumn trends — and what they mean for your marketing.

The leaves are starting to fall, the pumpkin spice lattes (PSLs) are flowing and the content calendar just put on a flannel. Whether you’re staging with cozy textures or plotting your next Reel transition, fall is full of moments worth tapping into.

From ghosted candy hearts to Gen Z’s vintage aesthetic, this season’s fall marketing trends are as layered as your favorite sweater — and way more strategic than they seem.

Pumpkins, PSLs and plot twists: Christian Girl Autumn returns

Since 2019, influencer Caitlin Covington has been the face — and boots, and scarf — of Christian Girl Autumn, a viral meme turned seasonal empire celebrating cozy vibes, PSLs and pumpkin patch photo shoots. The meme started as a gentle roast of basic fall fashion, but Covington flipped it into a brand with over a million followers and a devoted fanbase.

This year, she tearfully announced she wouldn’t be posting fall content, only to reveal a day later that it was a prank. “Plot twist: I would NEVER cancel fall 🍁🍂,” she wrote.

What this means for real estate professionals

Seasonal content might feel cliché, but it works when you commit to it. Covington turned a viral moment into a loyal following by showing up consistently and making the season her own. Agents can do the same by leaning into fall marketing trends and what clients love about fall, such as cozy staging, autumn curb appeal, seasonal checklists and neighborhood events.

When in doubt, give the people pumpkins.

Pinterest trend report says Gen Z is making fall a secondhand style season

Vintage vibes are everywhere this autumn, and Gen Z is leading the charge. Pinterest’s 2025 Autumn Trend Report shows skyrocketing interest in thrifting, with searches for “dream thrift finds” up 550 percent and “vintage autumn aesthetic” up more than 1,000 percent.

But it’s not just clothes. Users are revamping their kitchens, cubicles and even their skincare routines with vintage flair and sustainable swaps. From caffeine-colored outfits to Art Deco interiors and cinnamon focaccia, fall on Pinterest feels cozy, curated and full of personality.

What this means for real estate professionals

Seasonal marketing doesn’t have to be all pumpkins and plaid. Tap into Pinterest’s vintage and secondhand trend cycle by showcasing cozy, nostalgic spaces and highlighting your neighborhood’s local thrift shops and antique gems. It’s a smart way to embrace fall marketing trends and connect with Gen Z buyers who value sustainability, creativity and curated style. You can also use it to position yourself as the go-to local expert.

House Beautiful names 12 cozy interior fall trends

This season, it’s all about softness, curves and lived-in charm. House Beautiful’s roundup of top fall interior trends highlights squishy, oversized sofas, butter yellow with a twist of sage and jewel-toned lighting. Accessories are doing the heavy lifting, helping homeowners refresh without a full redesign. It’s a curated, cozy shift perfect for buyers craving comfort and character.

What this means for real estate professionals

Use these trends as inspiration for fall staging and content. Highlight vintage-inspired accents, soft textures and warm tones that help listings feel inviting and on trend. Even a well-placed lamp or layered throw can bring a space to life — especially in listing photos and social content.

Trend alert: Let the wind take you

Instagram’s “go wherever the wind takes you” trend is making moves, according to the latest Creators trend report. The lighthearted transition format has creators flying into new scenes, outfits and moods — and it’s ripe for a fall refresh. Want to stand out? Add falling leaves or autumn scenery to the wind effect for a timely twist that speaks to the season.

Instagram is also helping creators level up their execution with a new 20-part tutorial series for its Edits app. Hosted by Adrian Per, the first five episodes cover camera placement, teleprompter use and keyframe editing, with more advanced tools rolling out throughout the year. All videos live on the Edits mini-site under Tutorials, with featured clips on the Creators profile.

What this means for real estate professionals

This trend is your seasonal green screen moment. Pair it with Instagram’s new Edits tutorials to create playful, on-brand Reels that feel timely and polished. Whether you’re blowing into a fall-themed room reveal or floating through your neighborhood’s changing leaves, it’s a scroll-stopper — and a chance to show your personality.

Fall marketing trends get spooky (and strategic) for Halloween

Fanta is coming for Halloween’s crown — and Sweethearts is ghosting Valentine’s Day. Two legacy brands are making major seasonal moves, positioning themselves not just as products, but cultural touchpoints.

Fanta has launched its biggest global Halloween campaign ever, teaming up with Universal and Blumhouse to feature horror icons like Chucky, M3gan and Freddy Fazbear on cans in more than 50 markets. With a new “Chucky’s Punch” flavor and exclusive content unlocked via QR codes, the brand aims to make Halloween its own Christmas moment — complete with paid ads, retail tie-ins, influencer campaigns and a live NYC event.

Meanwhile, Sweethearts is flipping the script on ghosting with “Ghosted Sweethearts” — all-white candy hearts with zero messages, available online for gifting to your ghosters (or ghosting with flair). It’s a cheeky seasonal pivot built on data: More than 80 percent of Gen Z and millennials report being ghosted, and nearly half say it’s the worst part of modern dating.

What this means for real estate professionals

Clever seasonal marketing isn’t just about pumpkins and porch decor. It’s about knowing your audience and meeting them with meaning. These campaigns work because they tap into emotion, humor and culture, all while staying product-forward.

Want to create the same magic? Build content around local haunts (real or ghost stories welcome), Halloween-themed staging or tongue-in-cheek nods to ghost listings. Better yet, highlight how your brand fits into buyers’ real-life stories, especially for Gen Z and millennial audiences who crave connection and a sense of levity.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

Fall may be the coziest season, but there’s nothing lazy about the strategy behind these trends. Whether it’s nostalgia, humor, or cultural relevance, the best campaigns tap into emotion while staying sharply aligned with audience values. So grab your scarf, cue the leaves and don’t be afraid to lean all the way into these fall marketing trends — the season (and the algorithm) rewards those who commit.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.