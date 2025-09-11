Investors who kept the faith even as the iBuyer’s stock price was plummeting earlier this summer are being rewarded now with a surge following the announcement of Kaz Nejatian as the new CEO.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

On Wednesday, Opendoor announced that Shopify’s Kaz Nejatian would be its new CEO and was a shoo-in for the role, with his background as an “AI-native executive” and experience building teams, products and companies at scale.

The day after the new CEO was announced at the embattled iBuyer, the company’s stock saw a huge reversal, surging about 65 percent by midday on Thursday to around $9.70 per share.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

One month ago on Aug. 11, Opendoor’s stock closed at $2.31 per share. By midday Thursday, the stock price was roughly 325 percent higher than that figure.

So, if an investor had invested $1,000 in Opendoor shares one month ago, today — assuming a price of $9.70 per share — that investor would have an extra $3,199 in their pocket.

Key investors like Opendoor cofounder and Chairman Keith Rabois and Canadian investor Eric Jackson celebrated the company win on X. Jackson has largely been spearheading a meme stock rally campaign, which first began back in mid-July.

“So thankful that the $OpenAArmy recognized the potential of $Open before any of the ‘experts,'” Rabois posted to X on Wednesday night.

“The road to $82 continues today,” Jackson wrote on X on Thursday with a meme of actor Jon Hamm meditating, referencing a stock price target he has been posting about for the past few months.

On June 25, 2025, Opendoor stock closed at a low of $0.51 per share. Investors who decided to buy shares that day may be raising a glass now. For those doing the math, an investor who bought $1,000 of Opendoor shares that day would have an extra $18,020 today.

Investors appeared invigorated on Thursday, and a marker of 1 billion shares traded was well within sight by early Thursday afternoon, with a few hours of trading still to go. During the week of July 21, 4.2 billion shares traded.

Opendoor Technologies, Inc., went public on Dec. 21, 2020, by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp. The stock opened at $31.47 on its first day of trading.

So, by contrast, investors who put their money all-in in 2020 may still be feeling a bit bitter. Those folks who put $1,000 into Opendoor at that time are now in the hole by about $690.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×