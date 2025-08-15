Carrie Wheeler, CEO of the largest remaining iBuyer company Opendoor, resigned on Friday after a month-long pressure campaign by retail stock traders and one of the company’s original cofounders.
The pressure followed weeks of fervent trading of the company’s stock, which had fallen to a low point of $.51 per share as of mid-July.
A flurry of trading, including as many as nearly two billion trades in a single day, drove Opendoor’s stock price up past $3 per share. But the rush of new and prominent investors came with calls for a change in leadership, specifically with demands for Wheeler’s resignation.
Wheeler resigned from her roles as CEO and board chair effective Friday. Shrisha Radhakrishna was named as president and interim leader of Opendoor while the company searches for a replacement CEO.
Wheeler previously served as the company’s chief financial officer before being named chief executive in December 2022, when co-founder and former CEO Eric Wu stepped down.
Eric Feder, a member of Opendoor’s board of directors and an executive at homebuilder Lennar, will serve as lead independent director of Opendoor during the transition from Wheeler.
