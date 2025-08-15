After months of investor criticism, Carrie Wheeler has resigned as Opendoor CEO. A search for a new CEO is now underway.

Carrie Wheeler, CEO of the largest remaining iBuyer company Opendoor, resigned on Friday after a month-long pressure campaign by retail stock traders and one of the company’s original cofounders.

The pressure followed weeks of fervent trading of the company’s stock, which had fallen to a low point of $.51 per share as of mid-July.

A flurry of trading, including as many as nearly two billion trades in a single day, drove Opendoor’s stock price up past $3 per share. But the rush of new and prominent investors came with calls for a change in leadership, specifically with demands for Wheeler’s resignation.

Wheeler resigned from her roles as CEO and board chair effective Friday. Shrisha Radhakrishna was named as president and interim leader of Opendoor while the company searches for a replacement CEO.

Wheeler previously served as the company’s chief financial officer before being named chief executive in December 2022, when co-founder and former CEO Eric Wu stepped down.

Eric Feder, a member of Opendoor’s board of directors and an executive at homebuilder Lennar, will serve as lead independent director of Opendoor during the transition from Wheeler.

This story will be updated.

Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×