While domestic buyers may be sitting on the sidelines this fall, foreign buyers are making their move. According to the National Association of Realtors, international purchases have increased since 2024, and savvy agents are taking notice.

Recent tax changes, including enhanced depreciation and increased SALT deductions, continue to incentivize international buyers to invest before the end of 2025.

Word on the street is that it’s going to be a slow fall market for real estate agents.

It doesn’t have to be. Agents who succeed in slow markets are those who see possibilities where others don’t. One of the often-overlooked opportunities presenting itself this fall is working with foreign buyers.



Why?



The sentiment around U.S. real estate for those living abroad is increasingly positive. Each year, the National Association of Realtors publishes a report titled “International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate,” which highlights trends among foreign buyers.

The most recent NAR report cited that the total purchase volume increased by $14 billion compared to the year prior’s report. This was the highest jump in recent memory, even without considering new construction purchases involving internationals.

5 foreign buyer trends for 2025

At a time when American buyers are wary, foreign investment has not only persisted but actually increased. There are five key insights that are driving global interest that you can use to benefit your business this fall.

1. US real estate offers security with global uncertainty

Fun fact: Over the past 18 months, 49 percent of all new construction housing in Miami was purchased by foreigners, according to a report by the Miami Association of Realtors. Among international buyers, Latin Americans accounted for 86 percent of the purchases, underscoring the appeal of American real estate to those living in countries with high levels of uncertainty.

Compared to countries like Colombia or Argentina, where inflation is quite volatile and often high, the U.S. offers a way to preserve wealth. The U.S. dollar is a global currency, and owning real estate tied to the dollar puts foreign buyers in a strong position for wealth preservation compared to what their home country may offer.

The other piece to this puzzle is historical performance. In the past 20 years, the average property price has more than tripled. Ultimately, foreigners see American real estate as an opportunity to hedge against downside with the potential for significant upside.

Protip: International buyers should be on your radar. U.S. real estate is a hedge. The U.S. dollar is seen as a stable currency and pairs with the upside of owning U.S. real estate.

2. Foreigners aren’t afraid of ‘high’ interest rates

What’s the most common objection you hear from prospective buyers who won’t pull the trigger? *Insert your favorite statement about high interest rates here.*



While many Americans are waiting for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates, foreigners are less apprehensive. In Canada, investment property yields are comparably low, and taxation is not favorable to investors. Plus, there’s no 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in Canada. Instead of certainty for the duration of a loan, these rates operate much like adjustable-rate mortgages in the U.S., which are subject to market conditions as they adjust. Having a guaranteed rate for a set period of time is attractive to these buyers.



In many other parts of the world, double-digit interest rates are commonplace. To get a loan at today’s rates in the U.S. is still viewed as a discount. Meanwhile, many Americans haven’t come to terms with the fact that 2 percent interest rates in 2021 were the exception, not the rule. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing an influx of foreign buyers.

Protip: Reframe the current U.S. rates as an opportunity compared with global norms. Learn about your international clients’ mortgage landscape, and then tailor your message to address what matters most to them.

3. Cash-out refinancing is increasing in popularity

As a real estate agent, you might not think too much about refinances. It’s the lender who makes money on a new loan, after all. But you might be missing out.

Over the first half of 2025, we’ve found that about 60 percent of Waltz’s business has been from cash-out refinances. They’re not refinancing for a better rate; they’re looking for ways to tap into their equity. We’re seeing many of our foreign investor clients cash-out refinance to buy more property.



That’s where you come in. You can help them buy houses with their excess capital after cash-out refinancing. Have you tried calling your past clients to share this option with them?

Protip: Reconnect with past investor clients to ask if they would like to explore opportunities to tap into equity and grow their portfolio through cash-out refinancing.

4. Tax benefits incentivize purchasing

Ben Franklin famously said something to the effect of “there are two certainties in life: death and taxes.” But what if real estate could help you avoid high tax bills?

U.S. real estate has been a beneficial asset to own from a tax perspective – just ask your accountant! Recently, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed. Some of the key highlights include 100 percent bonus depreciation, which accelerates the rate at which investors can capture depreciation on property.

The other is SALT (state and local tax) deductions, which are temporarily increased to up to $40,000 from $10,000, allowing investors to pay less in taxes. Foreign and domestic investors alike are incentivized to continue buying real estate to obtain these benefits before 2025 comes to an end and a new tax year begins.

Protip: Stay up to date on the latest tax incentives and tax news, so you can not only become a knowledgeable resource for clients but also clearly speak to the potential benefits to the buyer’s short and long-term returns.

5. Seasonality plays a role in buying behavior in certain markets

In cold-climate markets, fall is busy, as buyers aren’t as motivated to go look at properties in the dead of winter. Inventory also tends to significantly decrease after the fall, limiting opportunity until the spring.



On the flip side, there are many U.S. markets driven by seasonal tourism. Think Colorado for skiers or Arizona and Florida for snowbirds. So whether buyers are purchasing property to use as a second home or Airbnb, there’s motivation to buy leading into peak season.

Protip: Understand the seasonal demand for your market, and share it with clients. Show potential buyers how acting before a peak season may mean more inventory and less competition.

Be the agent international buyers are looking for

In many parts of the world, U.S. real estate symbolizes opportunity. While Americans are sitting on the sidelines waiting for better interest rates or for economic circumstances to change, foreigners are taking advantage of buyer’s markets around the country.



Knowing what drives buyers in other parts of the world can help you connect with foreigners in ways that other agents can’t. Use these trends to grow your business with a new perspective and marketing material that supports these sentiments. If you do, you just might become the expert in this niche in your market.

Yuval Golan is the founder and CEO of Waltz. Connect with him on LinkedIn.