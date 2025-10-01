If you’re dependent on Zillow for lead gen, it’s time to build resilient funnels, own your data, and beef up your referral and content engines, Josh Ries writes.

When Zillow was hit with an FTC lawsuit this week accusing it and Redfin of forming an illegal agreement to suppress competition in rental advertising, the real estate world took notice. This isn’t just another platform fight, it’s a stark reminder that when you rely on platforms you don’t control, a single regulation or lawsuit can upend your entire lead system.

I’ve seen this happen firsthand. Years ago, we built what looked like a nearly bulletproof lead generation engine on Facebook. We were getting consistent buyer and seller leads, scaling gradually, and everything looked to be trending upward.

Then Facebook introduced the “housing category” restriction for ads (limiting demographic targeting for housing, employment and credit), and that system essentially became obsolete overnight. Suddenly, the ad levers we previously pulled no longer produced results. The platform rules changed, and our lead machine broke.

If you’re leaning heavily on Zillow, Redfin, Homes.com or any third-party platform as your primary lead source, this FTC suit should be your wake-up call. When you don’t own your lead system, your business is always one legal or regulatory change away from irrelevance.

The FTC lawsuit that should scare lead-dependent agents

The FTC claims that in exchange for $100 million, Zillow convinced Redfin to shutter competing ad efforts for multifamily properties and syndicate Zillow listings exclusively.

Regulators say this violates federal antitrust law because it suppresses competition in rental advertising markets, something the agency has far more power to enforce against than a private complaint.

Zillow is no stranger to lawsuits; Compass sued it earlier this year over its “Zillow ban” policy, and CoStar has pursued copyright claims. But the difference here is governmental authority. The risk now is not just PR, but sweeping structural changes or forced divestitures.

That matters for agents. Zillow has positioned itself as a central lead marketplace. If the government forces changes, your referrals, visibility or lead acquisition from Zillow could be drastically altered or shut off (let’s face it, this is a long shot). If your pipeline is built on renting traffic from Zillow, you’re vulnerable.

Why 1 regulation change can obliterate a lead system

Let’s return to the Facebook analogy. We had audiences, lookalikes and behavioral targeting, all working. Then the housing ad rules rolled out. Once restrictions on targeting for “housing, credit or employment” went into effect, those lookalike/interest models lost power. Performance tanked. A lead system built on “machines you don’t own” can vanish when rules change.

Platforms like Zillow or Redfin function similarly. You get exposure, but not ownership. You don’t control distribution, data or rules. When regulators or executives change policies or get pushed by legal pressure, those lead pipelines can vanish or shift in ways you can’t predict or control.

That’s the core lesson: Leverage platforms — don’t become dependent on them.

What you must do now: Build lead systems you control

Here are key pivots to make so your lead gen is resilient, not fragile:

Own your funnel, not just leads: Collect leads through your website, landing pages or direct ads you control. Own the data, the nurture path, the messaging.



Diversify: SEO organic content, Don’t rely solely on one platform. Use a mix of Google Ads referrals and community engagement . If one shifts, you still have others.



Make your content a lead magnet: Use local, niche content (neighborhood recaps, trend insights, buyer/seller education) to pull people in rather than waiting for portal traffic.



Retarget strategically: Once someone engages, re-engage them via your own channels (email, SMS, direct ads) instead of waiting for Zillow to resurface you.



Track cost to close, not just cost to lead: Platform rule changes shift lead quality. ROI makes the difference clear.



Stay agile: Monitor regulatory shifts, portal policies and platform changes. Be ready to pivot when needed.



Don’t wait for the next headline

The FTC lawsuit is a headline today. When the dust settles, Zillow and Redfin may defend, settle or shift. But the greater cost isn’t in the litigation; it’s in what it reveals: You don’t own these platforms.

I’ve lived through a system collapse before. When the rules change, you don’t graduate with immunity. Only systems you build and control survive.

So if your lead engine relies on Zillow or another portal, treat this like your wake-up call. Build resilient funnels. Own your data. Beef up your referral and content engines. Because the day the platform changes the rules, you want your business still standing.