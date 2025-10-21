Without specifically saying whether or not the integration violated any IDX license agreements with multiple listing services, NAR said that each individual MLS should assess its own agreement with Zillow to ensure compliance.

Two weeks after Zillow announced a new partnership with OpenAI that integrated the Zillow app with ChatGPT, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has issued a public statement on the matter.

Without specifically saying whether or not the integration — which has stirred up some industry controversy — violated any IDX license agreements with multiple listing services (MLSs), NAR said that each individual MLS should assess its own agreement with Zillow to ensure compliance.

“Implementing and integrating new technologies, like artificial intelligence (A.I.), into the homebuying and selling process has the potential to better serve consumers by enhancing the exposure of MLS listings and improving property search,” a statement issued by the association on Tuesday said.

“Provided the use of technology is in accordance with MLS rules and data license agreements, NAR recognizes the importance that innovation plays in fostering more transparent, competitive, and fair housing markets. Compliance with MLS rules further fulfills the necessary display requirements and required authorizations, such as from listing brokers, that avoid misuse of MLS data.”

NAR went on to say that each MLS is “individually responsible for conducting its own assessment” of tech platforms that use and/or display MLS data.

When reviewing Zillow’s ChatGPT integration, NAR recommended MLSs consider “whether MLS data is being transmitted to an unauthorized party, if the displaying Participant maintains ‘control’ over their display, and if the display fulfills the disclosure and display requirements outlined in local IDX rules.”

The association also clarified that displaying MLS data on mobile apps is permissible under the existing IDX policy.

NAR also committed to monitor how similar technologies are developed in the future and work towards creating resources and educational materials to guide association members and industry stakeholders with such technology.

Shortly after Zillow made the announcement on Oct. 6, some industry leaders began to raise concerns about whether or not the integration violated IDX license agreements with MLSs. Zillow, however, asserted that it established the agreement with OpenAI after ensuring that it could do so within industry rules, and maintained that it was in control of the display within ChatGPT, and that no MLS data would be sent to OpenAI.

