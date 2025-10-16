Broker Holly Brink writes that learning how to show up when potential clients search for homes with ChatGPT is essential for building a future-forward business.

Zillow just teamed up with ChatGPT, and that changes everything (again).

Buyers can now casually chat with ChatGPT for real estate searches and say, “Show me homes under $400,000 in Des Moines with a fenced yard,” and see real listings instantly. They don’t even have to open a browser.

It’s like having a friend who understands what you want and finds it in seconds.

This marks a significant change in how people search for homes, moving from typing keywords to having full conversations. That means agents need to make sure their online presence is easy to read, consistent and trustworthy.

Zillow is the first central real estate platform inside ChatGPT, but it won’t be the last. Redfin, Realtor.com and MLS systems could follow. Agents who learn to “speak AI” now will have a considerable advantage when conversational search becomes the norm.

What you can do to win in the era of ChatGPT real estate search

1. Research like a client would

Type “Top Realtor in [your city]” or “Best real estate agent near me” into ChatGPT.

Better yet, ask someone else to do it. I’m convinced mine only says “Holly Brink” because it knows it’s me. If your name doesn’t show up, your listings won’t either.

ChatGPT depends on public, verified information, not ads or private MLS data. Start by updating your Google Business Profile, Zillow page and website. Make sure your name, phone number and service areas match everywhere. Even slight differences can confuse AI.

2. Build a trust trail

ChatGPT pulls from trusted sources like Google Business, Yelp, Zillow and local media. Those profiles prove you’re legitimate and active in your market. Keep your details consistent, respond to reviews, and update your pages regularly. Your online reputation works like a resume; the more complete and up-to-date it is, the better.

3. Become the community expert

Share updates about your local market and post content using natural language people actually type or say out loud, like:

“Family-friendly neighborhoods in Spencer”

“Best coffee shops near Lake Okoboji”

Every time your name appears next to your city or market, you’re teaching the internet that you’re the local expert. Do walking tours of downtown, feature small businesses, write Yelp reviews and post videos about your area. Do whatever it takes to become the neighborhood go-to. Single-property websites and blogs are also making a comeback. Not because people are reading every word, but because AI is.

4. The riches are in the niches

The more often your name appears next to phrases like “first-time buyers in Spencer, Iowa,” or “investment properties in Phoenix, Arizona,” the more AI begins to connect you with those specialties. Pick your focus and show up there again and again. Consistency builds authority, both with clients and with the tech that helps them find you.

5. Stay human

Post about real clients and local stories. When your content feels real, people connect with it. Technology might spread your message faster, but it can’t build relationships or teach the instincts you’ve earned on the job.

Bonus tip: Write the way people actually talk

People would ask their ChatGPT to find them a “Three-bedroom home within walking distance to downtown restaurants and shops.” That’s the heart of AIO, which stands for Artificial Intelligence Optimization. It’s not about tricking algorithms. It’s about being clear.

When you write for people, you also write for the machines that serve them. Buying or selling a home is personal. People want someone they can trust, and AI just makes it easier for them to find information faster.

As soon as buyers begin their ChatGPT real estate search, it’s not just about whether you’ll get leads. It’s about whether you’ll even show up.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Holly Brink is the co-founder, COO and managing broker of My Real Estate Company in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois. Connect with her on Instagram or LinkedIn.