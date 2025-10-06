OpenAI announced on Monday that it had opened up its popular AI chatbot platform ChatGPT to popular apps. Users can now search for homes via Zillow directly within ChatGPT.

Welcome to ZGPT.

OpenAI, the company behind the world’s most popular artificial intelligence chatbot, announced on Monday that it had integrated apps within its interface. And Zillow was near the top of the list of early adopters.

Starting on Monday, ChatGPT users can begin searching for homes using the AI platform’s human-like communication style to narrow search results to homes of interest.

“People are already using AI to make everyday decisions,” Josh Weisberg, Zillow’s head of AI, said in a statement. “By bringing Zillow into ChatGPT, we’re making it just as natural to ask about homes — and simple to take action on Zillow. This builds on two decades of using AI and technology to make moving easier.”

OpenAI announced a slate of other popular technology companies that had integrated their apps within ChatGPT, including Expedia for booking trips and Spotify for searching for and organizing music.

In its announcement on the social media platform X, OpenAI also highlighted ways that real estate agents might benefit from the integration of commonly used apps to streamline business processes.

The video shared on X showed a hypothetical user who appears to work in real estate asking the graphic design website Canva to convert an outline into a deck for them.

Zillow touted its status as the first real estate app to be integrated into ChatGPT.

“As people increasingly turn to conversational AI to make their lives easier, Zillow is bringing that same simplicity to the home journey within ChatGPT,” said David Beitel, Zillow’s chief technology officer. “Our goal is to make it feel simple, intuitive and approachable. Partnering with OpenAI puts Zillow at the forefront of generative AI adoption; this builds on years of work as we continue to use AI to simplify and improve the path from searching for a home to actually unlocking the door.”

Zillow said the app within ChatGPT would mirror its own design and allow users to view photos, maps and other property details.

Follow up steps like scheduling a tour or contacting agents still occur through Zillow, the company said.

Zillow said it hasn’t yet integrated new-builds or 3D tours into the ChatGPT app. The filter features are the same as they are on Zillow, though ChatGPT users can also tailor results through the chat feature.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Email Taylor Anderson

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×