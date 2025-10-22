The suit had accused the Fig Team leader of participating in an improper effort to recruit KW agents. Figueroa on Wednesday also announced a new location to cultivate agent success and connection.

EXp Realty team leader Veronica Figueroa has been dismissed from a recruiting lawsuit that revolved around Keller Williams agents in Waterford, Oviedo and Lake Nona, Florida.

Veronica Figueroa | The Fig Team

The voluntary dismissal from the various Keller Williams franchisees — plaintiffs Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Keller Williams Advantage 2 Realty and Keller Williams Advantage III Realty — solely applies to Figueroa and was made with prejudice, meaning subsequent claims cannot be filed against the team leader by the plaintiffs in the future.

The Fig Team’s former director of growth and agent success, Joseph Firmin, remains a defendant in the case.

The filing was submitted in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County, Florida, on Oct. 7.

“I am grateful that this has been resolved and have been released from the complaint,” Figueroa told Inman in an email.

Joseph Firmin

Firmin had been affiliated with Keller Williams as a team leader until he was terminated at the beginning of 2025. He then went to work for Figueroa at her eXp Realty team, but previously had signed a confidentiality and non-solicitation agreement saying that he would not recruit away any KW agents for two years after leaving the firm.

The complaint alleged that after joining the Fig Team, Firmin proceeded to recruit agents away from the three KW franchisees — something the suit characterized as a violation of the agreement.

“After gaining employment with [The Fig Team] and on the direction of Figueroa, Firmin has repeatedly engaged and sought to engage real estate agents at Waterford, Oviedo and Lake Nona,” the complaint, filed in April, said.

The Fig Team clarified Wednesday that Firmin is no longer associated with the team.

News of Figueroa’s dismissal from the suit also coincided with her announcement onstage at eXpCon Miami Wednesday that she had acquired a 13,000-square-foot building. The building had ironically housed a top KW office in central Florida (an office that wasn’t part of the lawsuit), but will now serve as the inaugural eXp Culture Center — a personal development, leadership, and production hub that will house over 300 top agents and teams in the region. It will also be open to any eXp Realty–affiliated agent.

The new building for the eXp Alliance Culture Center | Credit: Courtesy of The Fig Team

“Think Tony Robbins meets personal development space, open concept, trendy coffee vibes style,”  Figueroa said in a phone call with Inman Wednesday. “So we’re excited to remodel and launch it and really be a place where agents can come together and help each other grow, whatever size dream of real estate that they have. And we have a lot of success stories of top agents that are going to be leaders, helping other people improve their businesses and lives.”

Veronica Figueroa and Bobby Davidowitz at eXpCon Miami | Courtesy of Veronica Figueroa

Martha Melendez

Martha Melendez, who is affiliated with The Fig Team and an Inman contributor, said Wednesday that Figueroa was “grateful for the resolution [of the lawsuit]” and “excited for the future together” with her partners Gil Ramos — with whom she purchased the building — and Bobby Davidowitz.

“They have built a reputation of helping agents succeed in the local market and now nationally,” Melendez added.

The eXp Alliance Culture Center will launch sometime in early 2026, Figueroa said.

