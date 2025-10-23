Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announced the winners of its 2025 Inman AI Awards.

Now in its second year, the Inman AI Awards recognize exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. These awards spotlight startups, established companies, and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to bring transformative changes to how properties are bought, sold and managed.

According to Emily Paquette, Chief Executive Officer of Inman. “The 2025 AI Award winners represent the cutting edge of innovation, demonstrating how AI can enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create entirely new possibilities for the industry. We’re proud to recognize their groundbreaking work.”

The 2025 honorees span six categories, highlighting groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, and platforms, as well as the agents, teams, and brokerages maximizing their businesses with these solutions. From intelligent automation tools to innovative marketing applications, this year’s winners are proving that AI is a powerful catalyst for industry transformation.

The 2025 AI Awards winners

Top Real Estate AI Startups (less than 3 years old)

Best Use of AI by an Agent or Team

Best Use of AI by a Brokerage

Best AI-Powered Platform

Best Use of AI in Marketing

Most Innovative Use of AI

The complete list of 2025 AI Awards winners, including detailed profiles of their innovative solutions, along with information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found on the Inman website at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.