For marketers and creators, the challenge ahead isn’t just keeping up with new tools; it’s learning how to build trust in a digital world where anything can be faked.

The internet looks more real than ever, and less trustworthy by the day. As OpenAI’s Sora and other AI video tools flood social feeds with lifelike clips, even seasoned creators are struggling to tell what’s genuine. Watermarks can be stripped in seconds, deepfakes circulate unchecked, and audiences are watching — and believing — content that never actually happened.

The rise of AI-generated video marks a turning point for social media, where authenticity, attention and trust are all up for grabs. Amid the noise, credible storytelling and human oversight are becoming the most valuable currencies online.

Sora’s arrival signals a new social era — and a new test for trust

OpenAI’s latest viral hit, Sora, is reshaping what short-form video means just as TikTok’s U.S. spin-off tries to find its footing. The invite-only app shot to No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. App Store within days of launch, outpacing even ChatGPT and Gemini in early downloads.

Sora’s twist: It doesn’t just recommend content; it creates it, generating AI-made videos from text prompts and user “Cameos.”

That blend of creativity and curation has already positioned Sora as a new kind of social network, one that blurs the line between reality and synthesis. But the excitement comes with risk.

Early testers quickly found that Sora’s built-in watermark, designed to label AI-generated videos, can be stripped away in seconds using widely available tools. Experts say that was predictable, and that watermarking alone won’t stop the coming flood of synthetic media.

The real safeguard, they argue, will have to come from cooperation between AI makers and social platforms to detect, label and limit harmful or deceptive content.

For real estate professionals, the implications are enormous. Sora could make it easier than ever to produce cinematic listing videos, community spotlights and educational clips — no camera, crew or editing experience required. It could also accelerate misinformation, impersonation and the erosion of audience trust. The key is discernment: Knowing when AI video enhances your brand’s storytelling and when it crosses a line.

What this means for real estate professionals

Sora’s rise marks the start of a new visual internet, where anyone can generate content indistinguishable from reality. Agents who experiment responsibly — disclosing AI use, maintaining authenticity and double-checking facts — can stay creative without compromising credibility.

Premium media gets its proof point

What defines “premium” in digital media, and why does it matter? A new study from PA Consulting and The Trade Desk Intelligence found that placements within trusted, high-quality environments drive a 40 percent lift in purchase intent and a 50 percent boost in positive brand perception compared to lower-quality inventory.

The research underscores that premium isn’t just about prestige; it’s about performance. For advertisers, the takeaway is clear: Where your ad appears matters as much as the message itself.

What this means for real estate professionals

As media buyers chase the lowest CPMs, brokerages and agents should remember that credibility drives conversion. Investing in reputable platforms builds lasting trust and higher-quality engagement.

TikTok doubles down on AI and activity

TikTok’s latest guidance for marketers offers a two-part lesson: Post more, and get smarter about how you use AI. A new Buffer analysis of 11 million TikToks confirms that consistency drives reach — accounts posting two to five times weekly see a 17 percent lift in average views, while posting more than 11 times a week doubles performance.

At the same time, TikTok’s new “AI Advantage: Agency Playbook,” created with Lunar Solar Group, urges marketers to treat AI as an assistant, not a replacement. Tools like Smart+ ads and Symphony can help expand creative and targeting capacity, but human oversight remains critical for authenticity and results.

For proof that this approach works in real life, lead gen expert Josh Ries put it to the test — posting 30 times a day for 30 days across TikTok, Threads, Meta and YouTube. The result: 110,000 views and one clear takeaway — a consistent, AI-assisted system beats creativity alone. Read how he did it.

What this means for real estate professionals

Frequent, authentic posting still beats perfection — and AI can help you sustain that pace. Use AI tools for brainstorming, scripting and editing, but keep the human touch in every client-facing post to maintain trust and credibility.

Facebook doubles down on its TikTok era

Meta’s latest Facebook Reels update introduces a faster-learning recommendation engine, better Save tools and AI-powered search features — all designed to make the feed feel more like TikTok. The platform says users are spending 20 percent more time watching video, but as Facebook leans harder into short-form content, user fatigue could grow. Still, the move signals Meta’s continued bet that short-form video is the dominant language of social media.

What this means for real estate professionals

Short-form video isn’t going anywhere. Reels remain a cost-effective way to showcase listings, share insights and boost visibility, especially as Meta fine-tunes discovery to reward active creators.

Social media is rewriting the live event experience

Rising ticket prices aren’t the only shift in live experiences. Horizon Futures reports that 81 percent of consumers now expect in-person events to create lasting memories — while younger audiences weigh whether those experiences are “shareable” before they buy tickets.

For marketers, that means the audience extends beyond the venue. Livestreams, branded fan zones and interactive content are blurring the line between physical and digital attendance.

What this means for real estate professionals

Open houses, panels and community events can reach far beyond the room. Consider integrating livestreams, behind-the-scenes content and social engagement tools to create experiences that live online long after the event ends.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

OpenAI’s Sora is reshaping short-form video, blurring the line between real and AI-made content.

Premium placements in trusted media drive 40 percent higher purchase intent and stronger brand lift.

Younger audiences expect live events to be memorable, shareable and brand-connected experiences.

TikTok says AI should amplify creativity, while data shows posting more still drives reach.

Meta updates Facebook Reels with a faster algorithm as short-form video dominates feeds.

AI-generated video isn’t just another format; it’s a filter on reality. As tools like Sora make creation frictionless, the burden shifts to creators, marketers and platforms to preserve trust.

Audiences will reward transparency, originality and consistency long after the novelty of synthetic content fades. The future of social isn’t about who can post the most — it’s about who can stay believable.

