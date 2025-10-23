News of Compass’ bid to acquire rival Anywhere Real Estate shocked the real estate industry last month.

But at the time the news broke, Intel’s flagship monthly survey of real estate professionals was already in the field. This meant the engaged Inman audience would have to wait a bit longer to weigh in on one of the hottest-button topics affecting the industry.

That time comes today.

Inman once again invites you to take real estate’s most ambitious monthly survey: the Inman Intel Index.

This month, we’re conducting an in-depth exploration of what agents and brokerage leaders are thinking on the Anywhere side of the deal, on the Compass side and throughout the rest of the industry. Among other topics, we’re closely monitoring the industry’s thoughts on the merger, its true purpose and how likely Anywhere agents are to move before the deal is completed.

Your expertise and insights — which are always kept anonymous to Inman’s staff, its readers and the organizations its news team covers — will help shed light on these pivotal questions.

