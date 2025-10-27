Looking for free resources to grow your business? PRO Resources on Inman gives you the strategies, insights and tools to stay ahead.

The definition of luxury in real estate has undergone a dramatic shift. Once synonymous with the million-dollar home, today’s luxury threshold is far higher, shaped by soaring price floors, evolving buyer expectations and regional disparities that have redrawn the map of high-end living.

The Realtor.com® What Is Luxury? report reveals that nationally, the luxury tier now begins at just under $1.3 million — a figure that’s nearly three times the median home price of $425,000. The high-end segment starts at $2 million, while ultraluxury properties — those in the top 1 percent — start at nearly $5.5 million.

These rising thresholds aren’t just about inflation; they reflect deeper market forces that continue to push the boundaries of what qualifies as premium.

It takes closer to $1.6 million to snag a home with the same “luxury” status that a $1 million listing carried in 2016, the report notes, underlining just how much the concept of luxury has evolved in under a decade.

This recalibration is particularly evident in Miami, where lifestyle, international demand and limited inventory continue to shape a fast-moving luxury sector.

“Most of the extra inventory right now tends to be older homes or properties that haven’t been renovated,” said Laura Barrera, luxury real estate associate with Douglas Elliman in Miami. “Buyers today are focused on move-in-ready homes that offer something unique — especially in premium areas like Coconut Grove, Miami Beach and Bal Harbour. When those hit the market, they don’t last long — sometimes just a few days.”

Miami’s seasonality adds another layer of urgency. With snowbirds arriving and mortgage rates recently dipping below 6.3 percent — the lowest since October 2024 — both buyers and sellers are recalibrating their strategies.

“We’re seeing more purchasing power,” said Barrera. “Someone who could afford a $2 million home last year might now be looking at $2.5 million or even $3 million. That additional leverage makes a difference, especially for properties that are well-staged, well-priced and ready to go.”

Not all listings meet that standard. In today’s market, outdated homes — especially those priced without regard to condition — tend to linger.

Properties that once benefited from COVID-19 pandemic-era urgency and speculative pricing now face a more disciplined buyer pool and tighter market conditions.

“Sellers have to be realistic, and agents should be, too,” Barrera added. “The days of throwing a high number on a listing and expecting offers are over. Precision in pricing and presentation is everything.”

The report also highlights how relative the term “luxury” can be. In markets like Santa Clara, California, $1 million may barely secure an entry-level home. In Toledo, Ohio, you might buy a mansion. That’s why price percentiles — such as the 90th, 95th and 99th — are increasingly used to define luxury in local contexts. It’s not just about price tags; it’s about positioning.

Coastal metros and high-altitude havens continue to dominate the conversation regarding ultraluxury. According to the report, just 10 metro areas account for 36 percent of all million-dollar listings, reflecting deeply rooted demand in markets where high-end living is not the exception, but the expectation.

“Luxury housing thresholds are not fixed,” the report concludes. “They are working boundaries that adapt to wealth shifts, lifestyle preferences and local dynamics.”

In today’s real estate landscape, a million dollars might open the door — but true luxury starts much further inside.