Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

It’s not enough to simply use artificial intelligence tools, Jimmy Burgess writes. You need to use them with intention. These prompts provide the starting point.

Pre-marketed listings from agents at Redfin and Compass International Holdings will appear as “Redfin Early Access” listings.

As a dispute over pre-marketed listings boils over in Chicago, Zillow and MRED have accused each other of violating agreements.

A $773 million bulk sale of mortgage servicing rights is at the center of a new lawsuit pitting two of the mortgage industry’s biggest rivals against each other.

Drill down into your real estate market and compare it to hundreds of others with Inman Market View’s interactive maps and charts.

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