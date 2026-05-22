Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Stop experimenting with AI. Start using these 5 prompts instead

An image of a robot and author Jimmy Burgess to signify AI prompts for real estate agents.

It’s not enough to simply use artificial intelligence tools, Jimmy Burgess writes. You need to use them with intention. These prompts provide the starting point.

Redfin changes how some pre-marketed listings are displayed

Pre-marketed listings from agents at Redfin and Compass International Holdings will appear as “Redfin Early Access” listings.

Over 60% of Chicago listings vanish from Zillow amid dispute with MRED MLS

As a dispute over pre-marketed listings boils over in Chicago, Zillow and MRED have accused each other of violating agreements.

Rocket Mortgage files $100M suit against UWM over refi push

A $773 million bulk sale of mortgage servicing rights is at the center of a new lawsuit pitting two of the mortgage industry’s biggest rivals against each other.

US home inventory isn’t stabilizing — it’s splitting at the seams

Daniel Houston and Ted Irvine with Canva

Drill down into your real estate market and compare it to hundreds of others with Inman Market View’s interactive maps and charts.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×