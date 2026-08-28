Find out the lessons learned (and mistakes made) by luxury agent Tiffany Pantozzi, who launched her career by selling Shaquille O’Neal’s Florida mansion.

In 2018, I got the listing that changed my career. It was a 31,000-square-foot estate on Lake Butler inside the gates of Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida, and it was owned by Shaquille O’Neal. It was my first listing at that scale. I sold it, but I made luxury listing mistakes I still think about today.

The estate sat on nearly four acres with 700 feet of frontage on the Butler Chain of Lakes and a cobalt blue tile roof. Beyond the 95-foot pool with its rock waterfall, the property included a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, a 17-car showroom garage and an aquarium room with a triangular fish tank. Every one of those rooms became a piece of the marketing story I built around the listing.

I hired synchronized swimmers to choreograph a routine in the pool so buyers could see how long it really was. I brought in a PR firm, shot aerial video and drone footage, had marketing translated into Portuguese and Mandarin for international buyers, and went all out on exposure. And it worked.

I’d represented plenty of homes before that one, but nothing where a single showing could involve a business manager, an attorney and a security team before a buyer ever walked through the door.

Scale doesn’t fix communication problems, and this listing taught me that the hard way.

5 luxury listing mistakes I learned from Shaquille O’Neal’s estate

Here are five things I’d do differently and what I do instead on every listing now, whether it’s a $400,000 starter home or an eight-figure estate.

1. Speak up about curb appeal before the photographer shows up

The landscaping needed work, and overgrown hedges blocked the sightline to the entry, but I didn’t want to suggest an expense or offend the seller by implying the home hadn’t been maintained, so I let it go. Every listing photo showed grounds that could have framed the house better than they did.

Now, I tell every client exactly what needs to change before the camera comes out, no matter how big the listing is or how the client might take it.

2. Handle property quirks with more discretion

The estate backed up to a small preserve, and wildlife traps sat along the property line to manage it. A buyer touring the home spotted one, and it visibly cooled their interest. Alligators, mosquitoes and traps are just part of everyday life in Florida, but a buyer relocating from another market or country doesn’t carry that context with them.

Now, my team walks the showing path in advance of every tour and moves anything that needs an explanation out of a buyer’s direct sightline, and I decide ahead of time how I’ll answer the question if it comes up anyway.

3. Push for staging even when a client is hesitant

The owner still used the home occasionally and kept personal furnishings and heavy, dated drapery throughout, and I didn’t want to ask him to clear it out. We worked around it with detailed virtual renderings and large easels in each room showing buyers the potential, which helped us get the property under contract, but an empty or fully staged home with the drapery gone and more natural light would have shown better and probably sold faster.

Now, I bring a staging plan to every listing appointment instead of waiting for the client to offer.

4. Set 1 point of contact before you start

A client at this level has a business manager, financial manager, an attorney, family members, sometimes all weighing in on the same decision. I didn’t nail down early on who had final say on pricing, marketing and showings, and I ended up getting conflicting direction from different people close to the deal.

Now, the first real conversation I have with any client, luxury or not, is about who decides what and how we’ll communicate, and I put it in writing so nobody has to guess later.

5. Vet every buyer, then vet them again

One buyer who came to the table said all the right things and looked qualified on paper. Deeper vetting turned up holes in the story, and that deal never closed.

Now, I run every serious buyer through Forewarn before a showing and, for buyers at this level, a service such as WealthX to confirm the financial picture matches what they’re claiming. It has saved my clients time and headaches more than once.

There’s a pricing lesson in this listing, too. When legitimate offers came in below our number, my client wasn’t ready to counter, and two qualified buyers walked away over it.

Holding a price the market has already told you isn’t supported just adds carrying costs and missed opportunities while you wait, and the buyer who eventually closed on the O’Neal estate was the same buyer who’d made the first offer, at nearly the number he’d proposed from the start.

It took months, several other offers, and one buyer who fell through entirely to land back where it all began. That’s the lesson I carry into every listing now: The transparency that feels uncomfortable early is cheaper than the high cost of a lost deal.

Tiffany Pantozzi is the founder of ALIGN Real Estate in Orlando, Florida. Get connected on Instagram or LinkedIn.