The value conversation has changed. Are you ready?
The buyer-agent conversation is now the hardest one in the business. Post-settlement, clients are asking a more direct question earlier in the relationship: Why this agent, and why this fee?
This session gives you a clear, specific way to demonstrate buyer-side value, frame the fee with confidence and earn the signed agreement without losing the client.
Elevate your skills and set yourself up for success in 2027. Watch the session above, plus get fresh content added weekly, with your Inman Select membership.