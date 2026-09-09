Long Realty ended its affiliation with broker Arthur Lundeen this week after passengers restrained him with duct tape and zip ties on a diverted American Airlines flight. Lundeen faces charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

A photo of a man bound to his airplane seat with duct tape and zip ties circulated online this week. By Monday, the real estate brokerage that employed him had cut him loose.

Arthur Lundeen, 67, was restrained by two passengers after making racist and homophobic remarks toward crew members and other passengers, according to an ABC News interview with the passengers involved.

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Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested Lundeen at the airport and booked him on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault for incidents that occurred aboard the aircraft, according to the agency. Officers noted an open wound on Lundeen’s arm during the arrest, and paramedics cleared him at the scene, police said.

He was released the next day on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Oct. 19. The FBI said it is investigating the in-flight incident separately, with the case ongoing.

Lundeen listed himself as a vice president, broker and Realtor with Tucson-based Long Realty Company. The brokerage announced Monday it had severed the affiliation.

“We have no tolerance for conduct that so clearly falls short of [brokerage] expectations,” Long Realty said in a statement, which did not name Lundeen directly. “The individual is no longer associated with or authorized to represent Long Realty in any capacity.”

The brokerage’s response came within a day of the incident, which drew national media attention. Long Realty’s same-day response reflects the latitude many affiliation agreements give brokerages to act without the notice process required for employee termination.

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