While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

This week’s deals

December 27

In-House Realty, sister company of nonbank lender Quicken Loans, announced that it has agreed to purchase the Toronto-based technology group and its proprietary platform from OpenHouse Realty. “Finding a reputable agent and a great home go hand-in-hand,” said Ron Frankel, OpenHouse Realty CEO, in a statement. “I am confident that the work John Kvasnic, OpenHouse Realty’s Chief Product Officer, and his team have done in both arenas will help In-House Realty become the premier destination for those looking to work with the best agents in their community, while also helping them find the home of their dreams. It’s the perfect fit.”

December 28