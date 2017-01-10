Any successful real estate agent worth his or her salt has a favorite charity to contribute toward during the year, often linked with transactions. But one of Stribling & Associates' top producers, Inez Wade, who’s based in New York City, has taken her commitment to cancer research to another level in the past 20-plus years ...
- Linking your real estate success with your favorite charity can lead to a win-win experience.
- Discuss with your brokerage how to talk about your philanthropic efforts publicly.
- When identifying a charity as your main philanthropic effort, make sure it is getting the funds as directly as possible.
- Having a philanthropic passion can give you a real personal fire when winning new business.
