In brother’s honor, luxury agent quietly donates to cancer research

The Stribling & Associates' senior agent is driven by her passion for philanthropy
Published 2 min ago
Gill South
by Staff Writer
  • Linking your real estate success with your favorite charity can lead to a win-win experience.
  • Discuss with your brokerage how to talk about your philanthropic efforts publicly.
  • When identifying a charity as your main philanthropic effort, make sure it is getting the funds as directly as possible.
  • Having a philanthropic passion can give you a real personal fire when winning new business.

Any successful real estate agent worth his or her salt has a favorite charity to contribute toward during the year, often linked with transactions. But one of Stribling & Associates' top producers, Inez Wade, who’s based in New York City, has taken her commitment to cancer research to another level in the past 20-plus years ...

Article image credited to fotoscool / Shutterstock.com

