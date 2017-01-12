MLS & Associations

Bright MLS reveals giant six-state service area

Realtor-owned MLS will have 85,000 members by end of 2017
Published 58 min ago
Andrea V. Brambila
by Staff Writer
  • MRIS and TREND have merged to form Bright MLS. This week, Bright MLS's new website announced "A new era of MLS is here."
  • In addition to MRIS and TREND, seven other MLSs will cease operations and join Bright over the course of 2017, likely making it the nation's largest MLS.
  • Bright's coverage area will span 10 million property records and nearly 40,000 square miles.
  • Brokers and agents in Bright's market who previously belonged to more than one MLS will no longer have to pay duplicate MLS fees.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

What's giant, hard-won and brand spanking new? The nation's newest mega multiple listing service, Bright ...

Article image credited to Tusumaru / Shutterstock.com

Comments