InstaView 3.0 uses structured data to bake a host of valuable content into a property's virtual tour. Real estate agent profiles, office services descriptions, upcoming open house dates and times, and listing details are now part of a what person can locate via search engine ...
- Search engine optimization (SEO) is growing ever more important, and in most cases, it's a strategy that requires expert outsourcing.
- Property Panorama's InstaView 3.0 uses structured data to make listing and agent information more detailed for search engines.
- The software update also includes a greater emphasis on mobile content delivery.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments