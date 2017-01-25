Technology

Property Panorama infuses InstaView 3.0 with SEO power

The use of structured data will help power search results for agents, listings and brokerages
Published 4 min ago
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • Search engine optimization (SEO) is growing ever more important, and in most cases, it's a strategy that requires expert outsourcing.
  • Property Panorama's InstaView 3.0 uses structured data to make listing and agent information more detailed for search engines.
  • The software update also includes a greater emphasis on mobile content delivery.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

InstaView 3.0 uses structured data to bake a host of valuable content into a property's virtual tour. Real estate agent profiles, office services descriptions, upcoming open house dates and times, and listing details are now part of a what person can locate via search engine ...

Article image credited to d8nn / Shutterstock.com

Comments