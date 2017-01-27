The government has begun subsidizing the institutionalized single-family rental market, signaling an endorsement of Wall Street's buy-to-rent housing bet as homeownership lags ...
- Fannie Mae has agreed to guarantee up to $1 billion in debt collateralized by single-family rental properties owned by an institutional investor.
- That sort of backing could fuel the growth of single-family rentals by lowering the cost of buying and holding single-family rentals for institutional investors.
