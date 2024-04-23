Adwerx’s new product involves customers being able to showcase their brands, messages and services on alternative public digital displays, such as retail map kiosks, bus stop screens, office building information panels, digital billboards and anywhere else that a consumer looks for information.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The company that modernized online advertising for real estate agents, their brokerages and their listings has introduced its latest product, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, according to an announcement Adwerx shared exclusively with Inman.

Adwerx’s new product allows customers to showcase their brands, listings and services on alternative public digital displays, such as retail map kiosks, bus stop screens, office building information panels, digital billboards and anywhere else that a consumer looks for information.

Users can choose to add DOOH impressions to existing accounts and they’ll be “seamlessly integrated into Adwerx’s platform,” the company said. This means that like all other ads being run, the DOOH ads can be tracked, adjusted and measured. Adwerx stated that this “marks the first time an ad platform focused on the real estate and mortgage industries has offered automated DOOH capabilities.”

“Our mission at Adwerx has always been to democratize digital advertising, making it accessible, simple, and effective for our customers,” said Michael Collins, CEO of Adwerx, in a statement. “By introducing Digital Out-of-Home into our media mix, we’re opening new channels for our clients to stand out in their local markets, enhancing their visibility and driving real results.”

Adwerx simplified the process of creating and running advertisements on websites, a process once out of reach for most agents and brokerages because of its complicated placement and vague barriers to entry.

Adwerx collapsed the space with a number of solutions that included linking email accounts directly to ad deliveries, running ads in specific zip codes, allowing sellers to see listings on major retail and news websites and direct integrations with custom contact lists in popular CRMs, among others. The company has evolved to automate much of the process for customers, from immediate listing ad creation and recruiting campaigns to individual agent promotions on rotating schedules, ideal for teams. Adwerx is purpose-built for the real estate space, but also serves the mortgage industry.

The newest offering will integrate specific zip code targeting and select display locations according to foot-traffic counts. The administrative aspects will enable advertisers to see where and when their campaign appeared to marry location data with message results. In turn, marketing managers can better determine what creative works best in what places. It also includes templates for quick ad rollouts and message diversity, as well as on-board location data to help understand who is seeing an advertisement.

After a May 2023 raise of $3 million, primarily from Savano Capital Partners and Observatory Capital, the company debuted its Top Performer package, built around ten years of data collected from customers considered top-of-market producers in both home sales and mortgage origination. Users will benefit from “brand building to help maintain their leadership positions and nurture campaigns to engage their key referral sources,” the company said.

The new DOOH service is available now and able to combined with streaming TV campaigns, available listing promotions and its direct-to-database and sphere marketing products.

Adwerx is based in Durham, North Carolina, and was founded in 2013.

Email Craig Rowe