When you think about the vacuum cleaners of real estate tech, companies like Zillow Group, realtor.com-owner Move and Constellation Software might come to mind.But a single real estate broker also bears mention.Ben Kinney, who owns several Keller Williams Realty brokerages, now presides over five tech firms.His technology company, Ben Kinney Companies Tech Division, has acquired the real estate software provider Blueroof360, further advancing his goal of building end-to-end systems for real estate agents, brokerages and teams. Kinney declined to disclose terms of the deal
