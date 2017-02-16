Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Leading Detroit Realtor and president of the Detroit Association of Realtors Kamal Cheeks talks about how his city, despite being in the recovery stage, still faces struggles that the rest of the country can’t imagine.

In a place where in one block you can go from a nice neighborhood to what amounts to a demilitarized zone, homes shoppers need a Realtor who’s a skillful navigator.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown