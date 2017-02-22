Markets & Economy

Daily market update: February 22, 2017

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

 

First American’s Potential Home Sales Model for January 2017:

  • In January, the market potential for existing-home sales fell by 1.9 percent compared with a year ago, a decline of 107,000 (SAAR) sales.
  • Currently, potential existing-home sales is 328,000 (SAAR) or 13.8 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in July 2005.
  • The market for existing-home sales is underperforming its potential by 0.2 percent or an estimated 9,500 (SAAR) of sales, which is the smallest performance gap in the last 18 months.

