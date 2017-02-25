While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

We missed you last week!

zipLogix and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Georgia Properties have announced the implementation of zipFormMLS-Connect to provide a complete transaction management suite to its 1,500 associates. “zipForm Plus is the most advanced forms solution in the marketplace and is sure to be very popular with our associates,” said Dan Forsman, president and CEO of BHHS Georgia Properties, in a statement. “Their workflow will be streamlined and the process of getting contracts completed, signed and processed will be much quicker.”

This week’s deals

February 20

Re/Max has designated Geographic Farm as an Approved Supplier of real estate media services for Re/Max’s network. “Being selected as an Approved Supplier is a stamp of validation that Geographic Farm is doing things the right way, providing real estate agents with high-return products like ConversionPRO, GeoFarm Digital and GeoFarm Digital Enterprise that make their jobs easier and help them grow their businesses cost-effectively,” said Jeff Campbell, Geographic Farm CEO, in a statement.

The New Jersey Multiple Listing Service (NJMLS) has signed an agreement with zipLogix, creators of zipForm, to offer MLS-PUSH through zipFormMLS-Connect, and Single Sign-On integration to more than 10,000 members. “The MLS-PUSH functionality will serve as a key time-saving tool for our members to easily push listing data directly into their forms,” said NJMLS Executive Director Michelle Perino. “The Single Sign-On component will help them save even more time by allowing them to maneuver between our MLS server and zipForm Plus with one single login.”

February 21

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in Southern California, acquired the assets of Masterpiece Realty Associates, Inc. in Del Mar, California. “This acquisition marks the return of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage to the heart of Del Mar Village, helps expand our strong presence throughout San Diego County, and reinforces our commitment to providing superior service to buyers and sellers in the area,” said Jamie Duran, president of the Orange County, San Diego and Desert operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in a statement.

Real estate platform Chime Technologies announced that Re/Max has designated Chime as an Approved Supplier. “In less than six months, we have experienced dramatic growth and seen how our platform transforms the process of selling real estate,” said Chime’s Matt Murphy in a statement.

February 22

Engel & Völkers North America announced its partnership with the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP). “The LGBT community is a powerful force achieving social and legislative milestones because of organizations such as NAGLREP,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America, in a statement. “We’ve been a proud supporter of NAGLREP for quite some time, along with many of license partners and advisors. This year and beyond, we look forward to strategically working with the NAGLREP network and its leader, Jeff Berger, to help create confidence and solutions to evolve our industry and the communities in which we serve.”

February 23

Remine, which delivers predictive analytics and big data visualizations to real estate professionals through their MLS, and the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. (NTREIS), announced an agreement to make Remine available to its more than 30,000 MLS subscribers. “Remine complements our existing MLS systems by adding a beautiful visualization of all our data,” said John Holley, CEO of NTREIS, in a statement.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate continues welcomes the newest addition of Wright Realty, located in Lucedale, Mississippi. “Walter Wright and his team’s forward-thinking approach to real estate and ongoing commitment to creating meaningful relationships with both their customers and the community at large makes them the perfect fit for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, in a statement.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC announced that Sergio Llach Luxury Dominican Properties in eastern Dominican Republic is the newest member of its network and will now operate as Sergio Llach Sotheby’s International Realty. “Known for its beaches, resorts and golf courses, the Dominican Republic is an ideal second-home location,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, in a statement.

The GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program is a unique partnership between the Hill Country-based fiber communications company and Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, Realtors (CBHarper), one of the market’s top real estate organization. “Today’s home owners are curious about leveraging technology to improve their life style,” said D’Ann Harper, CBDHR, CEO & Broker/Owner, in a statement.

February 24

California-based MLSListings now offers the translation of listing information into Simplified Chinese for agents and their clients. “This new program is the first step in removing potential language barriers from the real estate process,” the company said in a statement.

Email deals and partnerships information to [email protected].