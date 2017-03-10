Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 10, 2017

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:

  • The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.21 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 9, 2017.
  • This is up from last week when it averaged 4.10 percent.
  • A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.68 percent.

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) for February 2017:

  • The MCAI increased 0.4 percent to 177.8 in February.
  • Of the four component indices, the Government MCAI saw the greatest increase in availability over the month (up 2.3 percent), followed by the Conforming MCAI (up 0.1 percent).
  • The Conventional MCAI decreased 2.2 percent while the Jumbo MCAI decreased 4.4 percent.

CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report for Q4 2016:

  • 62,000 homes regained equity in Q4 2016.
  • 15 percent of properties with a mortgage are considered “under-equitied” — with less than 20 percent equity.
  • 6.2 percent of mortgaged homes have negative equity.

Attom Data Solutions Year-End 2016 Home Flipping Report:

  • 193,009 single family homes and condos were flipped in 2016, up 3.1 percent from 2015.
  • This is the highest level since 2006, when 276,067 single family homes and condos were flipped.
  • Home flips in 2016 accounted for 5.7 percent of all single family home and condos sales during the year, up from 5.5 percent in 2015.

