A real estate agent and their client send a slew of text messages over the day, play phone tag and shoot some emails to talk about houses that piqued their interest online.According to the National Association of Realtors, this isn't an uncommon situation -- 51 percent of buyers found the home they eventually purchased online and 88 percent said they looked to an agent to help them conduct online searches.That tidbit of intel was one of the many reasons Compass created Compass Collections, an interactive collaborative search tool (both desktop-friendly and and accessible via the Compass Real Estate app) that enables buyers to "organize, monitor, discuss and collaborate" with their agents on a number of properties they've picked.“Collections is the real estate industry’s answer to the modern way people like to shop. Today, everything is about curation and personalization. With that in mind, we set out to build an intuitive and visually compelling way for clients and co...