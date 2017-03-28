For most real estate agents, referrals are the best way to generate new business. A warm referral not only puts you in contact with a prospect immediately, it also sets the stage for a more trusting mutual relationship.Advertising, networking and prospecting are all good ways to increase lead flow, but creating a relationship with a client that has the potential to introduce you to three more clients is efficient, inexpensive -- and highly effective.How can you create this kid of working relationship? Aside from trying your hardest, how can you improve your client relationship to increase your chances of earning more referrals? The most-referred real estate agents The most-referred real estate agents exhibit the following qualities in their client relationships -- qualities you can emulate.1. Genuine care. There’s no artificial substitute when it comes to caring about your customers. If you genuinely care about getting them into the right home, it’s going to show....