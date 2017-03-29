Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Online advertising company Adwerx has updated its Sphere product.The newly released and patent-pending Quick Adder makes it easy for agents to expand their online advertising "Sphere" by sending a contact's email to a unique Quick Adder account address.Sphere is Adwerx's tool that lets real estate agents target sphere-of-influence contacts via online display ads.Using retargeting technology and an uploaded database, an agent's network of contacts will see the agent's messages on an array of popular websites, such as Facebook, USAToday.com, ESPN.com., and also a host of apps and mobile-optimized websites.With Quick Adder, Sphere users need only type the person's email address in the body of the email and also include their Quick Adder account email address on the send line. The person is then added to their network and will shortly start seeing the...
Most Read
by Andrew Wetzel | on Mar 22, 2017
by Brad Inman | 2 days
by Brad Inman | on Mar 21, 2017
by Caroline Feeney | 2 days
by Bernice Ross | 2 days
Related Articles
by Jed Carlson | on Feb 13, 2017
by Amber Taufen | on Jan 24, 2017
by Jennifer Riner | on Aug 15, 2016
Comments