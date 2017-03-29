MarketingOpinion

Copy Adwerx’s ‘Quick Adder’ on your emails to retarget real estate leads

Online ad creation and management company launches a new way to stay in front of consumers online
by Staff Writer
Published 3 min ago

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Online advertising company Adwerx has updated its Sphere product.The newly released and patent-pending Quick Adder makes it easy for agents to expand their online advertising "Sphere" by sending a contact's email to a unique Quick Adder account address.Sphere is Adwerx's tool that lets real estate agents target sphere-of-influence contacts via online display ads.Using retargeting technology and an uploaded database, an agent's network of contacts will see the agent's messages on an array of popular websites, such as Facebook, USAToday.com, ESPN.com., and also a host of apps and mobile-optimized websites.With Quick Adder, Sphere users need only type the person's email address in the body of the email and also include their Quick Adder account email address on the send line. The person is then added to their network and will shortly start seeing the...

