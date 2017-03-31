“Hey, come on over and get a free doggie treat!” Zen Ziejewski yells to bemused dog walkers, as pump-up music blares across the park grounds.The Mission Viejo, California-based real estate agent is waving passersby over to the dog photo shoot he hosts every year.Real estate agents are always cooking up out-of-the-box ways to generate business. Ziejewski’s signature strategy -- the latest winner of #madREskillz -- is to offer pet lovers a chance to get professional photos of their precious Clover, Puggley, Karma, Daisey, Oreo, Squeaky or Milo (just some of the adorable canines who graced the event last year) dressed in costumes.Zen Ziejewsk (center) with some photo shoot attendees“It just really gives you a positive image in the community because you’re doing something for the families and seniors,” he said. “It’s definitely generated business directly from the event and also given us some great connections.”Ziejewski puts on the event every s...
