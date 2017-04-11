Luxury buyers pulled the American real estate market out of the post-2008 recession, says Coldwell Banker president and CEO Charlie Young, and in many cases it was international consumers leading the way.Now, more Americans are making their presence felt in the national luxury market, but having a global reach and good communication channels across international lines is crucial for luxury agents, said the company president.Charlie YoungColdwell Banker luxury agents sell $130 million a day globally in 49 countries, and in 2016 sold over 25,000 $1 million-plus properties in the U.S. As such, the time has come to retire its 85-year-old Previews International for a more internationally friendly brand, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program includes enhancements to the brand's luxury certification program, a new global luxury website, worldwide distribution of its Homes + Estates magazine, global networking opportunities and an in-depth t...
- Coldwell Banker is retiring Previews International and introducing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand for its top agents.
- As part of the rebranding, the company is rolling out a new training program and certification.
Comments