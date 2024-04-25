Four months after taking the helm at coaching firm Chirag Shah Coaching, Wendy Forsythe has reentered the brokerage world as the chief marketing officer for eXp Realty. As CMO, Forsythe will spearhead eXp’s marketing strategy, which includes brand management, advertising, digital marketing and public relations.

Four months after taking the helm at coaching firm Chirag Shah Coaching, Wendy Forsythe has reentered the brokerage world as the chief marketing officer for eXp Realty. As CMO, Forsythe will spearhead eXp’s marketing strategy, which includes brand management, advertising, digital marketing and public relations.

“Wendy’s extensive experience and passion for real estate marketing uniquely position her to lead our marketing strategies into a new era as we continue to expand globally,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a written statement on Thursday. “Her visionary approach will be crucial in elevating eXp Realty’s presence and impact on the world stage.”

“Her industry background and understanding of modern real estate marketing will best position us to expand our reach and impact in the market,” he added.

Forsythe has more than 30 years of industry experience, starting with founding her own brokerage, Realty World Elite Realty in 1994. After closing the doors of RWER in 2000, Forsythe held several operations and sales leadership roles at Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and Carrington Real Estate Services.

In 2017, she had a brief stint as the president of T3Sixty’s T3 Broker subsidiary before moving on to other C-suite roles at HomeSmart International and Fathom Holdings. In October 2022, Forsythe became a Compass regional president for California, Nevada and Hawaii, where she pushed agent retention to 98 percent.

After leaving Compass in 2023, Forsythe launched Believe Your Potential LLC and took on a position as the president of Chirag Shah Coaching, the brainchild of former Compass nationwide Director of Training Chirag Shah.

Now, Forsythe said she’s ready to bring her treasure trove of experience to eXp Realty, which has spent much of 2024 fine-tuning its executive team with four key people and technology leadership appointments and Pareja’s promotion from chief strategy officer to CEO.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join eXp Realty,” she said in a written statement. “This company is a real trailblazer in the real estate industry, well-known for its innovative spirit and deep commitment to supporting its agents.”

“I’m eager to bring my own experiences and insights as an agent and broker-owner into this role,” she added. “My focus will be on crafting marketing strategies that not only elevate our brand but also empower our agents globally to achieve even greater success.”

