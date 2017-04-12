Why working with family in real estate is a strength

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews top producer Shelly Walters.

Walters’s business is a family affair. She works with her husband, mother and her children in her family-run business. And a lot of her business is about face-to-face. She believes that the best leads are the ones you get from your sphere.

And to pique their interest, she focuses on doing unique things to keep her sphere engaged, such as:

Setting up cocktail parties at a restaurant

Giving away Christmas trees

Sending out “gift letters” bi-monthly

Hosting a party

Listen to the full podcast for more on Walters’s tips and systems.

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

