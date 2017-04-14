In real estate, the search for top producers' “secret sauce” won’t close deals. That’s what Twin Cities-based Amanda Le would tell you.Given her March 2015 entry into the industry, you might call Le a rookie, though her track record says otherwise.In her first 10 months, the Keller Williams Realtor sold 18 houses as part of a team. After becoming a single agent in 2016, she did over 75 sides, largely on behalf of buyers, a sales volume total of $15.9 million.A process-driven agent, Le excels at the sales methods others may consider beneath them: door-knocking, cold-calling and holding open houses. So it’s with sweat on her brow and a thick skin for lead generation that she has risen above the expectations for a new agent to the field and set an example for others finding their footing.“By learning good habits early on, the most important thing is you have to learn the right way, and otherwise do the work," Le said.At the beginning of 2017, Le immediately...