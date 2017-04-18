"Sharks, consider the guard llama. Docile, unassuming, non-threatening -- at least at first glance," Guard Llama co-founder Joe Parisi said before five of Shark Tank's judges. "But when a predator approaches, this all changes. Llamas are known for charging predators head-on with deadly force." Indeed, it's not every day that real estate entrepreneurs walk onto a national TV stage with a real, live llama -- and walk out with a $100,000 investment. On Friday night's episode of Shark Tank, Parisi and Nick Nevarez, who created and run the personal safety firm that peddles an emergency alert key fob and app, went on the show with a llama at the end of a lead rope. Though it wasn't an easy sell, their product won over real estate's Barbara Corcoran and nabbed more cash, further filling up the money pot fueling real estate-related tech. GuardLlama – Personal Security Device https://t.co/dOc8KXVoew pic.twitter.com/A8QnAWZFRs — Rob Merlino (@Hotdogman1964) April 11, 201...
- Safety app firm Guard Llama strikes a deal with real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran in exchange for a big chunk of equity.
