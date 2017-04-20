F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab chats with 12-year veteran Tacoma, Washington, agent Marguerite Giguere about her unique business model. “I learn all my lessons the hard way, and I’ve really learned to trust when I like and don’t like doing things in real estate,” Giguere said. She’s never had a hard time getting leads, but she’s had a harder time closing deals. Rather than starting a team, she opted to refer out business. Over the past two years, she’s built a business based on outbound referrals. In 2016 she had 81 closed transactions, and she only closed 9 of them herself. Want to know more? Check out the full episode with Marguerite Giguere. Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook. Email Angela Raab....
Don’t feel like transacting? Try this business model instead
10 questions with Marguerite Giguere
Comments