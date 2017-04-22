While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

We missed you last week!

At @properties, innovation is instrumental to growth and success. That tradition continues through its new partnership with Adwerx, which offers automated digital advertising to @properties’ 2,000-plus brokers. “We’re always focused on giving our listings the highest level of exposure in order to achieve higher sales prices and shorter market times. Adwerx adds another layer to the exposure by allowing us to advertise directly to prospective buyers in certain locations based on their specific interests,” said @properties co-founder Thad Wong in a statement. With Adwerx, @properties leverages retargeting to put its listings in front of prospective homebuyers as they surf the web. Adwerx also uses geo-targeting to display listings to people in certain locations, and targets users based on internet browsing behaviors. It’s a sophisticated digital marketing tactic, and another way in which @properties increases online exposure for listings.

This week’s deals

Tuesday, April 18

Reach150, a referral management platform focused on relationship businesses that was recently acquired by SmartZip, announced a partnership with Cloud CMA, a cloud-based reporting system for real estate professionals that automatically creates comparable market analysis (CMA) reports on residential real estate. With the partnership, subscribers to both Reach150 and Cloud CMA are now able to see all of their Reach150 testimonials in the Cloud CMA-generated reports. This merge of information further strengthens the professional’s credibility and presentation using the power of recommendations from their past clients. “We partner with companies where we can lend to the cause of helping real estate agents elevate their brand, generate referral business and close new customers,” said Dan Hodges, Founder of Reach150, a SmartZip company, in a statement.

RealOrganized, Inc. announced the addition of SMS texting to RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software. Features include SMS text notifications for new leads, appointments, and reminders. A comprehensive automated call capture system has also been added to RealtyJuggler. When a prospect texts or calls the agent’s call capture phone number, the listing agent is notified immediately via an SMS text. The caller receives an automated voice or text description of the property they are inquiring about. They can leave a voicemail message or connect with the listing agent via mobile phone. All leads are automatically captured and loaded into RealtyJuggler, including Caller ID and a voice transcription of any message. The lead’s phone number is automatically captured, even if the caller hangs up and never leaves a message.

Coldwell Banker has acquired the assets of West Haven Regional, Inc. and Westville Regional, Inc. in New Haven, Connecticut, which until recently conducted business as a Weichert franchisee under the banner of Weichert, Realtors Regional Properties, and has served homebuyers and sellers in New Haven, Middlesex and eastern Fairfield Counties since 1993.

Atlanta-based Down Payment Resource, the nationwide databank for homebuyer programs, announced new partnerships with four mortgage lenders—AmeriFirst Financial, Inc., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp, Foundation Mortgage and ubermortgage, Inc. Lenders and financial institutions are turning to Down Payment Resource to better source and track programs that can help them meet the needs of the next generation of homebuyers. Financial institutions license Down Payment Resource to educate their customers and help mortgage loan officers efficiently match eligible borrowers to available programs. “Today’s lenders are looking for proactive ways to grow their customer base and reach buyers sidelined due to the down payment hurdle,” said Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource, in a statement. “As more consumers do their research and know about down payment options, they are seeking out lenders who are ahead of the curve.”

Wednesday, April 19

The California Association of Realtors (C.A.R) has been hunting for an “affordable and accessible agent-centric 3D tour software” for its members. Now, it’s found a winner. C.A.R. has announced a partnership with immoviewer to help its members “easily create virtual property tours and boost their business.” The deal underscores the momentum of 3-D real estate marketing.

Thursday, April 20

CoreLogic announced that CoreLogic Rental Property Solutions has released the second generation of its tenant screening services offered through myrental.com. The online screening platform works with landlords, agents and brokers of single-family rentals to provide unique applicant data and scoring mechanisms to assess applicant risk and identify those renters who are most likely to fulfill their leasing obligations. MyRental from CoreLogic has been enhanced with mobile device support and a more streamlined process for applicants to authenticate their identity. “The latest version of MyRental identifies tenants who are more likely to satisfy their leasing obligations which is a high priority for every owner or manager of a rental property,” said Richard Leurig, senior vice president of CoreLogic Rental Property Solutions, in a statement. “Now with the mobile-friendly platform, users are able to efficiently request background checks on their applicants from any Internet-supporting device and compare applicants to make smart and profitable leasing decisions.”

The Griesser LaPierre Team, formerly of Keller Williams, has changed brand affiliation and joined Re/Max Preferred Realtors in Newtown Square. The team, comprising of six experienced real estate agents, a transaction coordinator and a marketing specialist, is looking ahead to increased opportunity and the ability to better serve its customers. With a combined 82 years of experience, the Griesser LaPierre Team has a stellar reputation as one of the best, most productive agent teams in the Tri-County real estate market. “We’re so proud to join RE/MAX Preferred Realtors and the Re/Max network, because the global real estate brand is known for attracting experienced agents who want to surround themselves with like-minded, full-time real estate professionals,” said Heather Griesser LaPierre, CEO, Griesser LaPierre Team, in a statement.

QuickInsured, an independent insurance agency specializing in the mortgage industry, announced that its homeowners insurance quote service is now available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution. The seamless integration allows lenders to order QuickInsured’s solutions directly through Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

FirstClose, a provider of end-to-end technology solutions for refinance and home equity lenders nationwide, announced that Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture Company, has purchased a licensed copy of its proprietary software, providing a lights-out integration between the two companies and enabling Mortgage Cadence to complete faster integrations with large national vendors.

Friday, April 20

Gridics, the provider of a collaborative search tool for real estate agents and their clients, has clinched $1.1 million in a seed funding round, and has unveiled a new application designed to streamline the development planning and approval process.

