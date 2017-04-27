EventsReal Estate Connect

Inman selects Ambassadors for Connect San Francisco

Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt lead the dynamic group from Aug. 7-11, 2017
by Staff Writer
Today 11:59 A.M.

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. Connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is a big part of our mission. Why? Because together we change the industry for the better, uplifting one another and improving the consumer homebuying and selling experience.

That is a big part of our agenda each summer in San Francisco, where our community comes together at Inman Connect, a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress.

Both behind the scenes and at the forefront of Connect are the Inman Ambassadors.

Don’t miss out — register today!

Ambassadors are vibrant members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive.

As Connect has grown, so has Inman’s commitment to ensuring it remains a place that feels welcoming, fun, uplifting and worthwhile. That starts with a rededication to growing and evolving the Ambassador program.

This year, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

As the Inman community grows, we will continue to shine a bright light on the community that does so much good for the real estate industry.

We’re working to deepen connections through new events, workshops and spaces to share ideas and break the mold.

“Inman is its readers, and the Ambassadors are our volunteer leaders who connect our community with one another through their selfless contribution to Connect,” said publisher Brad Inman.

Inman Connect San Francisco 2017 takes place August 7 through 11 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Don’t miss out — register today!

Industry professionals will come from around the world to learn, network and most importantly connect with respected colleagues who are changing the industry and growing their business.

This year’s Connect will be promises to be even better than the last, delivering conversation around turning visions into realities.

Meet the 2017 Inman Connect San Francisco Ambassadors

Chavi Holm
Team Lead/Broker at Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain
Twitter: @ChaviH

 

 

Herman Chan
Real Estate Broker at Bay Sotheby’s International Realty
Twitter: @hermanity

 

 

Sara Sutachan
Industry Relations & Strategic Initiatives Manager at California Association of Realtors
Twitter: @sarasutachan

 

 

Bill Lublin
CEO at CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold
Twitter: @billlublin

 

 

Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Volkers New York City
Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

 

Sherry Chris
CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Twitter:@sherrychris

 

 

Jacy Reidmann
VP at Amoura Productions, Photography and Video
Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

 

Stacy Stateham
Co-founder & VP of Marketing and Branding at BloomTree Realty
Twitter: @stacystateham

 

 

Jim Walberg
Realtor at Pacific Union International
Twitter: @jimwalberg

 

 

Tiffany Kjellander
CEO/Owner at BHGRE PorchLight Properties
Twitter: @tkjellander

 

 

Ben Kinney
Realtor, Speaker, Innovator
Twitter: @benkinney

 

 

Tara Christianson
Technology & Training Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor at Happy Grasshopper
Twitter: @techwithtlc

 

 

Josh Tucker
Broker/Managing Partner at Anchor Real Estate
Twitter: @LKNbroker

 

Mark Spain
Chairman and CEO at Mark Spain Real Estate
Twitter: @MarkSpainTeam

 

Billy Ekofo
Director of Leads Management at Century 21 Redwood Realty
Twitter: @BillyEkofo

 

Sam DeBord
Managing Broker at Seattle Homes Group, Coldwell Banker
Twitter: @SEATTLEHOME0COM

 

 

Mauricio Umansky
Co-founder/CEO, The Agency
@MauricioUmansky

 

 

Tracy Freeman
Broker/Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Westfield East
Twitter: @TracyFreemanNJ

 

 

Dolly Lenz
Founder, Dolly Lenz Real Estate
Twitter: @IDollyLenz

 

 

Wendy Foreman
Agent/Owner & Realtor at  eXp Realty LLC
Twitter: @wendyforeman

 

 

Stacie Staub
Managing Broker at West + Main Homes
Twitter: @staciestaub

 

 

 

Veronica Figueroa
Broker Owner/Team Leader at RE/MAX Innovation (The Figueroa Team)
Twitter:@figueroateam

 

Danielle Riley
CEO & President at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Prosperity
Twitter: @DanielleRiley3

 

 

Nina Dosanjh
Realtor at Coldwell Banker
Twitter: @ninadosanjh

 

Valerie Garcia
Director of Training at Re/Max INTEGRA
Twitter: @valeriegarcia1

 

Peter Brewer
Cool Stuff Doer at That Peter Brewer
Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

 

 

Jay Leubke
Marketing Coordinator at The ART of Real Estate
Twitter: @Jayluebke

 

 

 

Sean Carpenter
Realtor at Coldwell Banker
Twitter: @SeanCarp

 

 

Kala Laos
Founder at JK Realty
Twitter: @KalaLaos

 

 

Peter Lorimer
CEO/Broker at PLG Estates
Twitter: @peterlorimer

 

 

Kenny Truong
Fast Agent at Climb Real Estate
Twitter: @fastagent

 

 

Blair Myers
Associate Broker & Team Leader at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Success
Twitter: @iamtheblair

 

 

 

Alyssa Hellman
Head Coach at Bamboo Realty
Twitter: @avhellman

 

Jeff Berger
Realtor/Founder at NAGLREP
Twitter: @NAGLREP

 

 

Kim Colaprete
Managing Broker at Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain
Twitter: @SeattleDivas

 

 

Jenny Lenz
Dolly Lenz Real Estate
@jennyvlenz

 

 

Joe Schutt
Ambassador Lead, Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor at Unit Realty Group
Twitter: @JoeSchutt

 

 

Andrea Geller
Broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Twitter: @AndreaGeller

 

 

Bob Watson, Founder of Social Media MasterMind Orange County
Twitter: @TopBrokerOC

 

 

Katie Lance
Founder, Katie Lance Consulting & #GetSocialSmart Academy
Twitter: @katielance

 

 

Kathy Klingaman
CEO at TopBroker Network Real Estate
Twitter: @kathyklingaman

 

 

Laurie Weston Davis
Ambassador Lead, Broker/Owner/Realtor at BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners 
Twitter: @lauriewdavis

 

 

Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.

Comments