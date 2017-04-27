The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. Connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is a big part of our mission. Why? Because together we change the industry for the better, uplifting one another and improving the consumer homebuying and selling experience.

That is a big part of our agenda each summer in San Francisco, where our community comes together at Inman Connect, a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress.

Both behind the scenes and at the forefront of Connect are the Inman Ambassadors.

Don’t miss out — register today!

Ambassadors are vibrant members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive.

As Connect has grown, so has Inman’s commitment to ensuring it remains a place that feels welcoming, fun, uplifting and worthwhile. That starts with a rededication to growing and evolving the Ambassador program.

This year, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

As the Inman community grows, we will continue to shine a bright light on the community that does so much good for the real estate industry.

We’re working to deepen connections through new events, workshops and spaces to share ideas and break the mold.

“Inman is its readers, and the Ambassadors are our volunteer leaders who connect our community with one another through their selfless contribution to Connect,” said publisher Brad Inman.

Inman Connect San Francisco 2017 takes place August 7 through 11 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Don’t miss out — register today!

Industry professionals will come from around the world to learn, network and most importantly connect with respected colleagues who are changing the industry and growing their business.

This year’s Connect will be promises to be even better than the last, delivering conversation around turning visions into realities.

Meet the 2017 Inman Connect San Francisco Ambassadors

Chavi Holm

Team Lead/Broker at Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain

Twitter: @ChaviH

Herman Chan

Real Estate Broker at Bay Sotheby’s International Realty

Twitter: @hermanity

Sara Sutachan

Industry Relations & Strategic Initiatives Manager at California Association of Realtors

Twitter: @sarasutachan

Bill Lublin

CEO at CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold

Twitter: @billlublin

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Volkers New York City

Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

Sherry Chris

CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Twitter:@sherrychris

Jacy Reidmann

VP at Amoura Productions, Photography and Video

Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

Stacy Stateham

Co-founder & VP of Marketing and Branding at BloomTree Realty

Twitter: @stacystateham

Jim Walberg

Realtor at Pacific Union International

Twitter: @jimwalberg

Tiffany Kjellander

CEO/Owner at BHGRE PorchLight Properties

Twitter: @tkjellander

Ben Kinney

Realtor, Speaker, Innovator

Twitter: @benkinney

Tara Christianson

Technology & Training Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor at Happy Grasshopper

Twitter: @techwithtlc

Josh Tucker

Broker/Managing Partner at Anchor Real Estate

Twitter: @LKNbroker

Mark Spain

Chairman and CEO at Mark Spain Real Estate

Twitter: @MarkSpainTeam

Billy Ekofo

Director of Leads Management at Century 21 Redwood Realty

Twitter: @BillyEkofo

Sam DeBord

Managing Broker at Seattle Homes Group, Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @SEATTLEHOME0COM

Mauricio Umansky

Co-founder/CEO, The Agency

@MauricioUmansky

Tracy Freeman

Broker/Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Westfield East

Twitter: @TracyFreemanNJ

Dolly Lenz

Founder, Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Twitter: @IDollyLenz

Wendy Foreman

Agent/Owner & Realtor at eXp Realty LLC

Twitter: @wendyforeman

Stacie Staub

Managing Broker at West + Main Homes

Twitter: @staciestaub

Veronica Figueroa

Broker Owner/Team Leader at RE/MAX Innovation (The Figueroa Team)

Twitter:@figueroateam

Danielle Riley

CEO & President at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Prosperity

Twitter: @DanielleRiley3

Nina Dosanjh

Realtor at Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @ninadosanjh

Valerie Garcia

Director of Training at Re/Max INTEGRA

Twitter: @valeriegarcia1

Peter Brewer

Cool Stuff Doer at That Peter Brewer

Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

Jay Leubke

Marketing Coordinator at The ART of Real Estate

Twitter: @Jayluebke

Sean Carpenter

Realtor at Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @SeanCarp



Kala Laos

Founder at JK Realty

Twitter: @KalaLaos

Peter Lorimer

CEO/Broker at PLG Estates

Twitter: @peterlorimer

Kenny Truong

Fast Agent at Climb Real Estate

Twitter: @fastagent

Blair Myers

Associate Broker & Team Leader at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Success

Twitter: @iamtheblair

Alyssa Hellman

Head Coach at Bamboo Realty

Twitter: @avhellman

Jeff Berger

Realtor/Founder at NAGLREP

Twitter: @NAGLREP

Kim Colaprete

Managing Broker at Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain

Twitter: @SeattleDivas

Jenny Lenz

Dolly Lenz Real Estate

@jennyvlenz

Joe Schutt

Ambassador Lead, Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor at Unit Realty Group

Twitter: @JoeSchutt

Andrea Geller

Broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Twitter: @AndreaGeller

Bob Watson, Founder of Social Media MasterMind Orange County

Twitter: @TopBrokerOC

Katie Lance

Founder, Katie Lance Consulting & # GetSocialSmart Academy

Twitter: @katielance

Kathy Klingaman

CEO at TopBroker Network Real Estate

Twitter: @kathyklingaman

Laurie Weston Davis

Ambassador Lead, Broker/Owner/Realtor at BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners

Twitter: @lauriewdavis

Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.