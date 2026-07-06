Rick Guerrero sits down with Magda Esola, one of the most accomplished new construction agents in the country, to find out how she sold $500 million.

Several years ago, I cold-called a real estate agent I’d never met. Not to ask for business. Not because I had a deal. I simply wanted to congratulate her on being recognized as one of the top agents in the country. I had done my research, found a mutual connection and picked up the phone.

That one call turned into a friendship that has lasted for years.

In this conversation, I sat down with Magda Esola, one of the most accomplished new construction professionals in the country, whose career includes more than $500 million in new construction sales.

While it’s easy to focus on the impressive production numbers, what stood out to me wasn’t how much she sold; it was how she built her business. Her success wasn’t built on shortcuts or secret strategies. It was built on relationships, consistency, preparation and a genuine desire to serve others.

We discuss why so many real estate agents overlook the opportunity in new construction, how to build lasting partnerships with builders, the power of consistent follow-up, and why curiosity and contribution will always outperform a transactional mindset.

Whether you’re a new agent looking to find your niche or an experienced real estate agent searching for fresh ideas, I think you’ll find practical takeaways you can apply to your business immediately.

Connect with Magda Esola via email.

Rick Guerrero is the Producing Sales Leader at The Mortgage Firm. Connect with him on Instagram or TikTok.