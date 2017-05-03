Most real estate agents aim to have several deals in the works at any given time. If that's your goal, you've probably wondered how to ensure the constant flow of leads necessary to make it happen. Prospecting is your answer. According to Jennifer Short, Senior Sales Manager at Century 21 Scheetz, prospecting is one of the most important parts of your career. “Prospecting is hard, but fundamental to building a solid foundation for your career,” Short said. “That's what it is -- a career. Get up, have a set schedule, stay consistent, and don't give up.” Short says prospecting can be as easy as finding some FSBO properties, or as fun as hosting your own community classes. Here are six creative prospecting ideas you can use to grow your business. Host your own community classes Knowledge is power, and -- in this case -- it could also mean prospects! As a real estate agent, you have knowledge that most homebuyers and sellers don’t have. Share your knowledge ...