The power of prejuicing your Facebook posts

I’m sure you’ve noticed that reach is declining yet again for Facebook pages. Unless you are an expert at creating posts that the Facebook community and your target audience love, you’re going to struggle with posting and increasing viewership without paying for it. Even boosting will cost you about $20 or more per post just to increase reach for a day or two. What if you could get more reach and engagement on your Facebook posts for equal or less cost? What if you could get more comments and conversations going on your posts? What if you could join the ranks of those who’ve created and enjoyed the results of a viral post? I’m going to let you in on a secret that successful viral post creators use: It’s called “prejuicing," and it's getting countless posts seen everyday. What is prejuicing? Prejuicing is when you boost a post to your audience before it goes live on your Facebook business page. This will get you likes, comments and shares -- traction, ...