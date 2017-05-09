5 ways to increase Facebook engagement

Real estate agents always want to know how to get their Facebook posts seen. In a nutshell, Facebook posts get seen by being valuable, relevant, inspirational, entertaining and staying contextual. Test this theory by monitoring your weekly overall reach rather than your individual post reach, which means checking the combined total reach of every post published during any given week. Keep in mind that, no matter what you do, Facebook is only going to show your posts to three percent of your page likes, at most; that percentage is actually less for most agents since they tend to utilize push marketing, which doesn't work. It's important to remember that, while getting your Facebook posts seen is important, your ultimate goal is to drive people to your website. You want to use Facebook as a way to grow and nurture relationships between you and your target audience so that they eventually see the value you add to their lives. Following these five tips will not only get you...