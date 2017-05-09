Last November, Miami agent Aaron Smith with The Keyes Company got a call from the New York Police Department on a Saturday morning. Aaron Smith His client, the buyer of a luxury apartment in downtown Miami, had been found dead of a heart attack in his New York hotel room. The client’s call to Smith was the last one the 46-year-old CEO businessman made, so it was the first number the police tried. The department found out who Smith was and asked for the number of the deceased's wife. Smith, who’s worked in real estate for two years on his mother-in-law's real estate team, The Flor Blanchett Group, knew that by Florida law this news nullified the $790,000 deal, the contract terminated in the event of sudden death. What could have been the end of a business road for Smith turned out to be just the beginning, as the fairly new agent navigated a family’s unimaginable circumstances with professionalism, grace and determination to make their dream home wishes come true. ...